



A total of 1,010,489,000 doses have been given since Saturday, China National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

These doses are almost 40% of the 2.5 billion shots administered globally.

The NHC said 100 million doses were given in the five days to and including Saturday, according to state media Xinhua.

The number of 1 billion is even more remarkable given that China’s spread had a beginning of stuttering.

China reached just one million first doses administered on March 27 – two weeks later than the US But the pace rose sharply in May, with more than 500 million strokes delivered last month, according to NHC data. “It took China 25 days to climb from 100 million doses to 200 million doses, 16 days to rise from 200 million to 300 million and six days from 800 million to 900 million,” Xinhua reported. Beijing has successfully contained the virus, but several recent local outbreaks, including the northern provinces of Anhui and Liaoning and Guangdong in the south, have fueled fears of infections, prompting a rush to get vaccinated in the affected regions. China has also started vaccinating people under the age of 18, with teens eligible to receive the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. For those still reluctant, China has a powerful tool in its arsenal: a one-sided top-down system that is comprehensive in achievement and powerful in action, and an extensive bureaucracy that can be mobilized quickly. Beijing aims to vaccinate at least 70% of qualified people by the end of the year, Xinhua reported, quoting NHC Vice President Zeng Yixin. About 1.4 billion people live in China. Because of this, the administered doses of the country per 100 people are still behind nations such as the US and Britain. But if his inoculation can keep up the current pace, Beijing will catch up quickly.

CNN’s Angus Watson contributed to this report.

