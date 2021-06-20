Peru: Fujimori cries electoral fraud and launches racism torrent | PERU





The possibility of the son of illiterate Andean peasants becoming president while his rival weeps deceptively has shaken uprooted Peru’s class system and its fragile democracy, leaving free a stream of racism in the bicentennial year of the country’s independence. With 100% of the official votes counted, leftist Pedro Castillo had 50.12% and an advantage of around 44,000 votes over his far-right rival Keiko Fujimori. But Fujimori has claimed fraud, challenging about 500,000 votes, demanding that half be canceled and forcing officials on Peru’s election board to review the ballots, despite the lack of evidence of wrongdoing. Two weeks after the election, which national and international observers said was transparent, the stance of Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of jailed 1990s autocrat Alberto Fujimori, has encouraged the far right, who have vowed not to accept the election results. In a move that illustrates the oblique playing field, Fujimori has recruited Lima’s most expensive law firms to quell 200,000 votes, almost all of the poorer Andean regions that voted overwhelmingly for Castillo. The tension has reached a breaking point, said Jos Ragas, a Peruvian historian at the Catholic University of Chile. The Lima elite are not only trying to retain power not only do they not want to recognize Pedro Castillo’s victory but they are trying to nullify the rural vote. The election has sparked racist remarks that go beyond discrimination against Japanese-born Alberto Fujimori, who took office in 1990, and Alejandro Toledo, a U.S.-educated Andean who ruled Peru from 2001 to 2006. In an ugly but not uncommon case, the news website judge published a private message among white middle-class men in Lima who discussed how people from the highlands should starve to death and called for the return of Alberto Fujimoris forced sterilizations, which mainly targeted indigenous women. Other social media memes characterized Castillo as an ass or said the Andes were too ignorant to be allowed to vote. They echo old racist and classicist attitudes embedded in the national and social debate, Ragas said. But social media has given such comments a much larger audience, he said. Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, slammed such expressions of racial hatred. I reject hate speech and discrimination in all its forms, as it is unacceptable in any democratic society, she said in a statement last week, while urging Peruvians to accept the election result. As Peruvian election officials work overtime to review controversial newsletters, social media and partisan news broadcasters have helped spread fake news by fueling specter of totalitarian rule, violence and even mass expropriation if Castillo is declared winner amid the roar of coup plots between the far right. Apparently inspired by Donald Trumps’ refusal to concede defeat in the U.S. election, Fujimori has led a series of anti-fraud marches by telling supporters at a rally: The election will change, dear friends. The three-time presidential candidate has already spent more than a year in custody, accused of taking more than $ 17 million in illegal campaign funds and at the head of a criminal organization, and could face up to 30 years in prison if is punished. She denies the allegations. On Friday, the interim president of Peru Francisco Sagasti slammed as unacceptable a letter signed by nearly a hundred retired military officers urging the armed forces not to recognize Castillo if he takes office. They want to urge senior Army, Navy and Air Force commanders to break the rule of law, he said in a speech to the nation. As tensions fueled by false news rise, Jos Miguel Vivanco, Executive Director for America, at Human Rights Watch, called on all Peruvians, especially candidates, civil servants and members of the security forces, to respect the election results announced by the authorities.







