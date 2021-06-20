No BJP, District Administrator Officers Contesting Surveys at UP, Says Akhilesh Yadav





Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that district administration officials were helping the BJP government in the panchayat district election race. Yadav, who arrived in Etawah on Saturday, said BJP is not running in the election for the district president of panchayat, but PS and DM are running in the election. When there was an opportunity to form the board, they did not make their members arbitrarily and instead pushed the District Magistrate and local police officers to run in the election. To the question of BJP claiming that the president of Panchayat district will be theirs, Yadav answered, At the time when the elections of Zilla Panchayat members were being held, people refused and their members did not win, the results of which are in front of everyone . Speaking further on the issue, the SP chief said, If the Bharatiya Janata Party is unable to answer people's questions, then this time the people of the state are ready to remove the BJP. Bring every face and run in the elections under no one's leadership. First, the Bharatiya Janata Party should read its letter of resolution, what has it done to double farmers 'incomes? And what has been done for the unemployed youth? The Samajwadi Party chief also said, The state that has given to the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister, has organized big events, the state government should show how much investment has been made for traders? Gasoline, oil has become expensive, BJP must answer for rising inflation and read the constitution. Akhilesh Yadav, who arrived in Saifai to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's granddaughter's wedding program, met with workers and area people and urged workers to move forward in the 2022 election and ensure the Samajwadi Party victory in the election.

