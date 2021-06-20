Man dies after collision with e-scooter while his girlfriend was photographed holding his hand in hospital bed

A teenager has died after colliding with an e-scooter in Wolverhampton days after his girlfriend was photographed holding her hand from her hospital bed.
Shakur Pinnock was put to life support after the horrific collision that saw him suffer serious injuries, including a broken skull, two severed arteries, a broken jaw and perforated lungs.
The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital and put to life aid after the crash that engulfed a Volkwagen Golf on Saturday, June 12, reports Birmingham Direct.
His girlfriend Chante Hoosange, who was an e-scooter passenger also has serious injuries.
The 19-year-old was photographed holding his hand in hospital on Tuesday.
In a shocking Facebook post, Shakur’s mother, Celine Fraser-Pinnock, said he died tragically on Friday in hospital.
She said: “I miss her very much. My beautiful, wonderful baby.
“He succumbed to his injuries and died today at 3.48pm.”
The 56-year-old had previously said that medical staff had discussed to turn off support for Shakur’s life after they had done ‘everything they could do’.
She said she had begged her to keep the machine running to give her son “a little more time to heal”.
In a Facebook post earlier today (Saturday, June 19), her mother said, “I have no bad words. Pray for the strength of Chant and the families.”
Chant’s aunt Emma Murphy has created a JustGiving website to raise funds for Shakur commemorative costs and to support both families affected by the ‘terrible’ crash.
Giving tribute to Shakur, she told him Birmingham Direct: “Shak was the only person who was able to bring the biggest smile to my niece’s face, it just radiated when he was around.
“He made her laugh in a way no one else could, she was really happy with him and for that I will be eternally grateful to Shak.”
She added that Chant has a long way to go – both physically and mentally.
“The loss of her soul mate has been utterly devastating,” she said. She has already undergone two lots of surgeries and needs more to come. She will likely have to stay in the hospital for many weeks.
“The Chantes family would really like to thank all the doctors, nurses and other amazing staff at Queen’s Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham who have really done what has been a horrible situation just a little more bearable.”
West Midlands Police have appealed to anyone who has seen the crash to come forward.
Anyone with information or camera footage should contact the force through the live chat facility at www.west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight.
Otherwise call 101 at any time, citing the June 12, 2690 registry.
A spokesman for the University of Birmingham Hospital NHS Trust Foundation said: “Faith expresses its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Shakur Pinnock.
“Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.”
