The new Delta Plus variant could become a concern variant: Head of AIIMS

The Delta Plus variant, a mutated version of the more aggressive type B.1.617.2 that triggered the second wave of infections in India, is undergoing an additional mutation called K417N which could become a “disturbance variant” if not resolved, the chief said. of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria, adding that India should learn from the UK, where the variant mentioned is causing an increase in cases.

Dr Guleria said India could see faster growth if the aggressive behavior appropriate for Covid is not pursued. He also insisted on aggressive surveillance to protect himself from any blow in Covid cases after unlocking in parts of the country.

“Delta plus is a variant of the same origin as the Delta variant, with a slight change as one more mutation is found, which may be a cause for concern because this mutation, K417N, is something that can change the virus in some scope in terms of its infectivity … What we need to do is observe.Currently, the WHO has said that this is a variant of interest, but it can become a variant of concern, because currently the number of cases is smaller “This Delta plus again becomes the dominant variant which is something we have to observe in the coming weeks,” Dr Guleria said in an interview with NDTV.

Variant B.1.617.2 is characterized as highly infectious. Spike protein is what helps the virus enter and infect human cells, and the K417N mutation has been associated with immune shedding or evasion, leaving it less sensitive, or more immune to the vaccine or some form of drug therapy.

“We do not need to get this virus by accident. We need to understand that this virus is changing and changing to survive and infect more and more people, so we need to be aggressive and try to be ahead of the virus. did a very good job having an aggressive block for many months and when they started to open, the new variant, the delta variant, caused an increase in the number of cases.What it means is that we are also in a similar situation “If we are not careful now, 3 or 4 months from now, we will again have a similar situation and that is why we have to be very aggressive; it is mutating, changing, new variants are emerging,” he said. Dr. Guleria.

It is necessary to increase the order of the genome, said Dr. Guleria, to see if there are more cases of Delta or Delta plus and how the virus is behaving in relation to these two variants in the community.

“We need an aggressive genome sequencing to see how the virus is behaving. Is the vaccine declining, is the monoclonal antibody treatment working? To do all this, we need a large network or “very good labs to study data. I think we have to move here in the coming weeks. And this is the new frontier we have to develop if we want to succeed in our fight against Covid,” added Dr Guleria.

The government, for its part, has said the Delta plus variant had existed since March this year. However, it is not a variant of concern at this point, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. “His presence was detected and sent to the global data system,” he added.

Anurag Agrawal, Director of the CSIR-Institute of Integrated Genomics and Biology (IGIB) of Delhi, said there is no cause for concern as reports of the new variant are still low and there is still no indication of disease severity.

Vinod Scaria, another CSIR-IGIB scientist, said the K417N variant was more common in Europe, America and other Asian countries.