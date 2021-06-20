Libya’s Haftar closes border with Algeria





Photo Photo: General Khalifa Haftar speaks at a press conference at a sports club in Abyar, a small town east of Benghazi, May 21, 2014. REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Forces loyal to Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar have closed the border with Algeria, they said Sunday after large deployments of his forces in the south underscored his continued role despite efforts to unify the country. Haftars The Libyan National Army (LNA) last week sent troops to the southern city of Sebha, which was already an ally of eastern forces, and then on Saturday to a southern border crossing with Algeria. The armed forces have closed the Libyan-Algerian border and have declared it a military zone in which movement is banned, said the Department of Moral Instruction, an LNA media unit. The nearly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) border between Algeria and Libya traverses the largely uninhabited desert and has few crossings. Haftar was put on the back foot last year following the collapse of its 14-month offensive against Tripoli, as a new unity government backed by a UN-facilitated peace process has called into question its political position. However, despite progress towards a political solution for Libya after a decade of violence and chaos, most of the country is still controlled by armed groups, corruption is rampant and the outside powers involved in the conflict have not retreated. Progress is expected Sunday in implementing the terms of a military ceasefire in force since September, with the planned reopening of the main coastal road across the front lines and foreign powers gathering in Berlin this week for Libyan talks. Report by Reuters Libya, written by Angus McDowall; Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos