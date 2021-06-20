Connect with us

There is no possibility of a bilateral meeting with Ajit Doval at SCO, says Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf

Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant for National Security and Strategic Policy Planning of Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: usip.org
Photo of Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed W. Yusuf | Photo: usip.org

Islamabad: Ending speculation, Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said there was “no possibility” of a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the outskirts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe.

Doval and Yusuf will attend the 16th meeting of the Security Council, SCO Secretaries in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). This will be a personal meeting from June 23-24. Tajikistan is the leader of the group.

The participation of both Pakistani and Indian NSAs in the session sparked speculation about a possible meeting between the two officials.

However, Yusuf told Pakistan Dawn: “There is absolutely no possibility of any bilateral meeting with the Indian counterpart in the SCO.”

The SCO has eight member states – Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Last September, Ajit Doval walked out of the virtual meeting of SCO national security advisers after Pakistan showed a “fictitious” map that violates the meeting agenda.

In recent months, however, the Pakistani political and military leadership seems to have softened its rhetoric against India.

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in April that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is essential to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by securing the link between East and West Asia.

“We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward,” he said, adding that the burden of meaningful dialogue remains with India.

In February, India and Pakistan announced that they had agreed on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) which was followed by talks on Indus water, sports visas and other measures.

Despite the signs of tensions that eased recently, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been to the same place twice in recent months, but no meeting took place.
First, they attended the Ninth Ministerial Conference of “

Heart of Asia ”on March 30 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Later in April, the two were in the UAE for a bilateral visit.

