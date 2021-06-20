There is no possibility of a bilateral meeting with Ajit Doval at SCO, says Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf





Text size:

A-

A + Islamabad: Ending speculation, Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said there was “no possibility” of a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the outskirts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe. Doval and Yusuf will attend the 16th meeting of the Security Council, SCO Secretaries in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). This will be a personal meeting from June 23-24. Tajikistan is the leader of the group. The participation of both Pakistani and Indian NSAs in the session sparked speculation about a possible meeting between the two officials. However, Yusuf told Pakistan Dawn: “There is absolutely no possibility of any bilateral meeting with the Indian counterpart in the SCO.” The SCO has eight member states – Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Last September, Ajit Doval walked out of the virtual meeting of SCO national security advisers after Pakistan showed a “fictitious” map that violates the meeting agenda. In recent months, however, the Pakistani political and military leadership seems to have softened its rhetoric against India. Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in April that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is essential to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by securing the link between East and West Asia. “We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward,” he said, adding that the burden of meaningful dialogue remains with India. In February, India and Pakistan announced that they had agreed on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) which was followed by talks on Indus water, sports visas and other measures. Despite the signs of tensions that eased recently, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been to the same place twice in recent months, but no meeting took place.

First, they attended the Ninth Ministerial Conference of “ Heart of Asia ”on March 30 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Later in April, the two were in the UAE for a bilateral visit. Read also: ISI intervenes in judiciary, media: Former judge on how Pakistani Army tried to manipulate cases Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis & How can you fix it India needs free, honest, non-linear and even more questionable journalism as it faces multiple crises. But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving it a crude spectacle in prime time. ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart people and thinkers like you to pay for it. Whether you live in India or overseas, you can do it here. Support Our Journalism







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos