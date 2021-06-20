Political unrest in Rajasthan as independent, BSP MLA join hands against Sachin Pilot camp





The political unrest in Rajasthan seems to be endless, as the independents and the BSP MLA returned to Congress have joined hands against the Pilot Sachin camp, which is seeking cabinet expansion and political appointment, HT has learned. We stayed with the government in power and we still stay. At the meeting after discussions with the other and six BSP independents who joined Congress, we will pass a proposal that reminds the Congress party of their promise, said an independent MLA, considered close to CM Ashok Gehlot. Loyal Congress of Sachin Pilot MLA: No one is shopping for posts just asking for what they need The six BSP MLAs, who joined Congress in September 2019, are already putting pressure on top command by claiming the government was saved because of them during the political crisis last year. Now, 13 independent MLAs and these six MLAs are holding a meeting together on June 23 to seek their participation in the cabinet and political appointments. The move comes after AICC Rajasthan general secretary in charge Ajay Maken made a statement on Friday that the party’s central leadership is in contact with former CM deputy Sachin Pilot, who is a campaign star and party asset. Tensions resurface between Pilot camp, CM Gehlot in Rajasthan: Report The MLA said the central leaders who camped in Rajasthan ensured the placement of independents in the cabinet and political appointments within a month. It has been close to a year but nothing has been done, and now Makens’ statement in favor of the Pilot camp has put us all in a dilemma, he said. Another independent MLA, supporting the agenda of the meeting said, We were there with Congress in crisis and we deserve to be given what was promised. But I have my reservations about inviting the BSP MLA to the meeting as they are now members of the Congress party. The political unrest, which began with the MLAs of the Pilot camp hitting the government daily with demands for cabinet expansion and political appointments; and later with allegations of wiretapping and spying on the phone, now appears to be returning to Pilot Camp versus non-Congressional MLAs. Although the claims made all is well in the Rajasthan Congress, but the war of words between the MLAs of Camp Pilot and Gehlot on social media and social media suggests otherwise. Political analyst Manish Godha said the joint meeting looks like a counterattack to the Pilot faction, although BSP MLAs have recently come out openly against the Pilot camp but it appears they are now coming as a larger front with more numbers . Although the MLAs are independent, most are former Congressmen and supporters of Gehlot. He said this new faction is to balance and counter the pressure raised by the Pilot camp, and also to remind Congress leadership of their promises made to them during the crisis last year.

