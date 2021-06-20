International
Syria demands cancellation of NEET 2021 exam, urges all political parties to ‘unite and fight’
In a statement, Suriya said education should be a state entity and a single selection system to determine the right of poor and rich students constitute social injustices.
20 JUNE 2021
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar has expressed support for the students on Saturday. He went on Twitter and demanded the cancellation of NEET 2021. He said that education should be the responsibility and right of a state and that this exam was against the interest of students and the state. He further said that this exam is ruining the students career.
Syria issued an official statement and wrote, as it is loosely translated from Tamil, “Let us defend our right to education! # Our_right_Education. Education is a weapon for improving the lives of students, in an environment like ours where the poor take another kind of opportunity while the rich take another kind of opportunity, a single selection system to determine the right of the poor and rich on the same level is simply a social injustice.An exam like NEET is not just against interest of the student, but also against the interest of the state.In a country as diverse as ours, between different languages, cultures and cultural differences, education should be under the government of the state.This is the only permanent solution. urges all political parties to unite and work together on the principle of ‘State Right to Education’.
Actor Soorarai Pottru, on behalf of his NGO Agaram Foundation, which mainly emphasizes the help of students from the backward part, presented the letter to the high-level panel, chaired by Justice AK Ryan, who was appointed by the Prime Minister Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin. The objective of the panel is to study the impact of NEET on government school students and marginalized students.
