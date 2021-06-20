Gov’t approves state committee investigating Meron disaster





The government passed a resolution Sunday morning setting up a state committee of inquiry into the Meron disaster, in which 45 men and boys died in a massive crackdown on Mount Meron, on the feast of Lag Ba’Omer in April. The last government refused to set up such a committee despite the wishes of the victims’ families to do so, and the formation of the investigative panel, which will be independent of political interference, was a promise made by several parties after the disaster. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during Sunday’s cabinet meeting that the government had a responsibility to learn from the Meron tragedy, Israel’s deadliest civil disaster, while the families of the victims welcomed the creation of the new committee. On April 30, 45 mostly ultra-Orthodox men and boys died in a mass extermination on Mount Meron, the site of the tomb of Talmudic sage Shimon Bar Yohai, where tens of thousands of pilgrims had gathered for Lag Ba’Omer’s annual celebrations. the government setting up the inquiry panel, the state inquiry committee will investigate the sequence of events on Mount Meron on the night of the disaster and “establish findings and conclusions regarding all aspects of the incident, including the manner in which events, the formation of the program which was adopted and its conditions, and present a series of professional and legal questions regarding the safety of mass events, including religious events and places used by the public to hold them, including and especially places used for mass participation events. ”Courts will be given 6 million NIS to conduct the investigation.” Forty-five people lost their lives in the terrible catastrophe and we “We have a responsibility to take lessons and prevent future catastrophe,” Bennett said at the cabinet meeting. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “The committee will not be able to bring back to life those who are no longer with us, but the government can do everything to prevent unnecessary loss of life in the future.” Bennett added that the government will do everything it can for pilgrims and worshipers visiting the site “so that the tradition of celebrations in Lag B’Omer, and throughout the year, continues”, noting that those who worship in this country come from the whole spectrum of the Jewish people. “Ensuring their safety is the role of government and so it will be,” Bennett added. The Meron Victims’ Families Forum welcomed what he called “an important decision that will ensure the prevention of the next catastrophe” and said that will allow families to focus on remembering their loved ones instead of dealing with the failures themselves. “This is a very important decision, though it will not bring back our most loved ones, at least we will “to be able to ensure the prevention of another catastrophe,” the forum said in a press release. “This decision should have been made a week after the catastrophe and it is sad that we had to fight for it ourselves,” they added in a reprimand to the last government which refused to set up a state inquiry committee. “We all hope that the lessons will be learned and that in the near future they will begin to correct the shortcomings in preparation for next year’s celebrations. Lag B’Omer. “The State Commissions of Inquiry are headed by a judge who appoints the other members of the panel and are independent of all governmental influence from the moment of their appointment. Mount Meron suffers from deficient and inadequate infrastructure, with past reports from the government, police and media that had determined it needed to be reviewed to avoid a catastrophe. The tightening at Meron occurred on April 30, following the completion of a major ceremony at Lag Ba’Omer night, when thousands of men emerged from a central square through a narrow metal path with a significant downward slope ending in a 90-degree turn and a flight of steps. The tightening took place on that path as thousands of men and boys were found crammed into this small space with more pilgrims entering the walkway from the back, unaware of what was going on below and blocking those already inside . The tomb complex of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron is old, small, dilapidated, improvised and in no way suitable for the 200,000 to 300,000 pilgrims who flock to the site each year in Lag Ba’Omer. Previous attempts to address concerns raised by state authorities and the police have failed due to the very complex and confusing legal situation regarding land ownership and infrastructure in the country, and the strong legal opposition of their owners to any change.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos