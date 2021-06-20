If you were to invest $ 10,000 in the Ocugen in December, that is how much you would have today

You may not have heard Oxygen (NASDAQ: OCGN) one year ago. Shares of the biotechnology company are traded for less than a dollar. And Ocugen focused uniquely on his investigative treatments for eye disease.

Soon a year ago, and the picture has changed dramatically. Ocugen grew more than 760% from January through a peak in February. Reason for profit? The company partnered with Bharat Biotech of India to co-commercialize the coronavirus vaccine near Bharat in the US So if you were one of the early believers in this high aircraft, you would see your investment go up. Let’s find out exactly how much you made if you invested in Ocugen on December 1st last year.

Only $ 0.34 back in December

Ocugen traded for $ 0.34 per share on December 1st. If you invested $ 10,000 at that time, you would have bought 29,412 shares. Shares of Ocugen closed at $ 6.54 on June 17. At that price, your investment would be worth $ 192,354. This is an increase of more than 1,800%.

Of course, any investor would appreciate that return. But if you were to sell your stock during the peak of February, your investment would have brought one even greater $ 10,000 profit would have turned into more than $ 465,000.

Moving forward, you may wonder if these massive gains will continue. To find out, we need to look at where the company stands now with the potential coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin.

Ocugen reported some bad news last week. The company originally aimed to Authorize Emergency Use in the US and it had planned to file its submission this month. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised Ocugen to choose the standard route of approval in the country.

This adds a considerable amount of time. Even worse – and adding even more time to the chronology – Ocugen said he may need to conduct a new trial to support the regulator’s approval. This means data from the ongoing phase 3 study of Bharat for Covaxin in India will not be sufficient for the FDA.

When will the FDA decide on Covaxin?

So when can we expect an FDA decision on Covax? If Ocugen develops a new trial and everything goes normally, the end of 2022 could be an opportunity. But any small setbacks in the process could push a decision further into the future.

Even before this news, I was not optimistic about Covaxin sales in the US in the near future. This is because the US has already purchased enough vaccines to cover the population. Now, however, Covaxin is by no means in the short-term income statement. At least not in the US

The bright spot in this bleak picture is that Ocugen also has commercialization rights for Covax in Canada. Of course, the company must first provide authorization for the potential product. Ocugen plans to continue the use of emergencies there. And, most importantly, must provide vaccine orders.

About 65% of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. So it may not seem like another vaccine is needed. But Canada suffered from vaccine delivery delays this spring, so Canadian regulators may be ready for the idea of ​​authorizing an additional option.

Long-term prospects

Prospects may be better in the long run in both countries. Ultimately, the US and Canada will have to order more doses for future vaccines. But I am still skeptical of Ocugen’s chances of gaining market share. LEADER Pfizer AND modern have already established relations with both countries. And if healthcare systems are happy with the performance of current vaccines, they can stay with those providers.

Moreover, Pfizer and Moderna are preparing additional candidates. Governments are likely to order boosters for all those who have received the initial two-dose vaccine. Therefore, the idea is, a Moderna booster for all those who received the Moderna vaccine, for example.

All of this means that Ocugen remains a high-risk stock. A potential authorization from Canada could offer the shares a boost. And potential supply orders from Canada would be a positive catalyst, too. But I expect any profits to be limited. Investors were hoping for US authorization soon – and hoping for supply deals in this huge vaccine market. Of course, it is very possible that the FDA will offer Covaxin full approval at the end of the traditional regulatory path, but I think it may be a little too late for revenue prospects – and stock price.