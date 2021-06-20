The woman was taken to hospital after the crash that involved the school bus and car





Four people, including two young children, were seriously injured in a collision involving a school bus. The bus, with 36 high school students, a teacher and two drivers, collided with a silver Octavia. Emergency services were called to the scene near Moy, on the A9 Inverness road in Perth at around 4.45pm on Saturday. The 45-year-old woman who was driving was airlifted to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while the two children, aged nine and seven, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries. A 48-year-old co-driver of the bus was also seriously injured and taken to Raigmore. However, no one else on the bus was injured. Appeal for dash-cam shooting The road was closed for about 10 hours but reopened earlier this morning. Police are calling for information on the crash. Inspector Greg Dinnie, of the Traffic Police Unit, said: “This was a serious collision involving four adults and 38 children who were on a bus and a Skoda Octavia. “Our search for the cause of the clash is ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to the officers, to come forward. “I would also ask motorists who were using the A9 at around 4.45pm and may have been recording through dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant images to us as soon as possible. “The road was closed for approximately 10 hours to allow our collision investigations to be undertaken. I would like to thank the public for his patience as this was being done. ” Police, fire, ambulance and Air Charity Ambulance in Scotland were all present. A fire spokeswoman said they had fought a small fire on the side of the road with the bus. Teams left the scene around 7.30pm. Anyone with information is required to contact the police on 101 citing incident number 2981 dated 19 June 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos