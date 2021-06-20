Keep schools open, vaccinate teachers

Schools need to stay open and all teachers will be vaccinated by July 8, but stakeholders in the sector will keep an eagle’s eye on the department to make sure they stay upright and close.
Informing the media about the impact of Covid-19 on schools in the country yesterday, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said that after advice from medical experts and a meeting with MECS of education, school governing bodies, unions and principals, all had agreed that schools should remain open.
There are more than 25,000 schools in the country and closing all of them could result in an academic disaster, the minister said, adding that they would monitor the situation on a weekly basis and treat each school on a case-by-case basis.
Doing business under Covid-19 means you have to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods. We believe that schools should remain open and, thus, we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rise of infections. We are led by the Ministerial Advisory Committee, the National Council of Coronavirus Command and the Cabinet in the fight against Covid, said Motshekga.
She acknowledged that the education sector had been disrupted, but said the department would stick to its initial decision to allow all elementary school students to return to school on July 26 to resume their third term.
Motshekga said 582,000 teaching staff will be vaccinated over a twelve period, regardless of their age. The spread will begin on Wednesday and end on July 8, a day before the school closes for the end of the term.
For the next two weeks, we make a clear call to our school communities to remove all and vaccinate. In order to successfully complete this program, we will need to keep schools open. Any interruption would be undesirable, Motshekga said.
The department has already provided more than 300,000 doses of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson.
SA Democratic Teachers Union spokesman Nomusa Cembi said they did not oppose the departments’ decision. We note the announcement by the minister. We are not opposing it, but we will continue to engage the Department of Basic Education, based on the escalation of broadcasts.
Thirona Moodley, chief executive of the National Organization of Professional Teachers of the SA at the CIS, welcomed the ministers’ announcement, calling vaccinations in the education sector a step in the right direction.
Our teachers need to be protected to function optimally by bringing stability to all students to return to school and minimize learning losses. Support staff and administrators are an integral part of the operation of the school and we welcome them to be vaccinated. she said.
Moodley said meticulous planning and collaboration between the health and education departments was essential.
Deadlines are tight, the CFO has the largest number of employees in the country at more than 107,000, and the size and rural nature of the province may prove challenging, but not insurmountable.
National Secretary General and CIS President of the Association of SA Principles Linda Shezi said they were grateful the vaccination plan was comprehensive.
The fear would have been that schools would be divided into those that were and were not vaccinated, but that is no longer the case. We now plan to keep an in-depth look at the logistics and planning by the department to keep them honest and on schedule, she said.
