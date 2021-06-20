Is now the time to get everything into Stock Novavax?





On June 14,Novavax(NASDAQ: NVAX) announced that its recombinant coronavirus nanoparticle vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, had demonstrated 93% overall efficacy against coronavirus variants in phase 3 trials – and that number rose to 100% for severe or critical COVID-19. The vaccine candidate was also well-tolerated, with severe adverse events evenly distributed between placebo and treatment groups. Unfortunately, the shareholders have acted in a kind of “buy gossip, sell news” way. Shares fell about 10% after Novavax released the results. So far, the company is quite underestimated in terms of its vaccine production capacity and potential commercialization. Should investors put all their eggs in one basket for this stock? What are the chances? Based on the results, Novavax plans to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the next quarter for NVX-CoV2373. By the end of the year, the company plans to produce 150 million doses of vaccines each month. The company already has preliminary purchase agreements for 310 million doses with various developed nations. He also finalized a 350m dose supply deal for the international Gavi vaccine alliance through its contract manufacturer Serum Institute of India. The opportunity for Novavax to take part in vaccination campaigns in the G7 countries is largely over. However, the company has to play an important role in delivering billions of vaccine doses to middle- and low-income countries. This is not to mention the potential to supply amplifying images as antibody levels decrease over time. Novavax is ready to deploy NVX-CoV2373, having secured over $ 2 billion in funding since the pandemic began for this purpose. But the biggest risk facing long-term investors is sustainability. I have no doubt that Novavax could make billions (or even tens of billions) of revenue by commercializing NVX-CoV2373 next year. But I just can not see Novavax still supplying billions of doses of vaccines in 2025. What happens when coronavirus vaccine sales fall off a cliff? The company mRNA vaccine values, like modern(NASDAQ: MRNA) ANDBioNTech(NASDAQ: BNTX), have already understood it. Both companies are heavily investing their vaccine cash flow in mRNA cancer vaccines. Since this technology involves injecting genetic instructions encoded into RNA into a patient’s body in connection with mutations (such as from a tumor sample), it is theoretically scalable into a wide variety of diseases. Unfortunately, Novavax has taken a different approach to research and development. It is historically known for the development of influenza vaccines, which usually have low or moderate efficacy. Given the very low fatality rate for that disease, many people tend to give up flu records even when health authorities recommend them. The decision? At this point, Novavax does not have the problem of conserving its revenue and revenue (future). Investors should keep in mind that the high probability of success for the NVX-CoV2373 is with high stock prices. I definitely wouldn’t go all out just because the vaccine candidate is very effective. It is better to wait until biotechnology there are more promising candidates in his pipeline before a peg starts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool advisory service. They were with many sisters! Questioning an investment thesis – even ours – helps us all think critically about investing and making decisions that help us become smarter, happier and richer.







