Australian wines already lost in Chinese market, WTO case could make it worse

Customers buy Italian goods at a store in Southwest China’s Chengdu International Railway Port on Monday after China-Europe freight trains loaded with Italian wine, food, cosmetics and other products favored by Chinese consumers arrived, bringing in foreign goods abundant for Chinese New Year. In the last two months, the China-Europe freight train transported 956.7 tonnes or 67 containers of imported food to Chengdu. Photo: VCG

Australia’s call to the WTO over China’s anti-dumping sanctions on Australian wine drew strong reaction on Sunday from Chinese business representatives and experts, who said Australia’s unfounded complaints would only exacerbate tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Chinese wine traders are accelerating their search for new alternatives to Australian wine to avoid future uncertainty risks in trade tensions as Canberra continues on a hostile path to Beijing.

The Australian government filed a complaint Saturday with the WTO over China’s decision to impose import tariffs on up to 220 per cent of Australian wine, according to media reports.

It was the second time in six months that Australia has filed complaints against China with the international trade organization, following Australia’s first call for China to impose tariffs on its barley imports last year.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan claimed Australia would vigorously defend the interests of the wine industry, which has been accused of anti-competitive behavior by China, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Saturday.

While the Australian government has the right to bring the matter to the WTO, the Australian wine dumping in China is clear and there is very little chance it will win such a baseless appeal, the wine industry’s Global Times said on Sunday.

China’s anti-dumping actions were based on solid facts and the Australian government will not win the case, said Huo Xingsan, general secretary of the Wine Branch of the Alcoholic Beverages Association of China (CADA) on behalf of the interests of the Chinese wine industry, he told the Global Times on Sunday.

“Australian wine casting has jeopardized the fair play of the domestic wine industry and harms the broad interests of local winemakers and grape producers,” Huo said.

In response to the application from the domestic wine industry, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) issued notices in August 2020, saying it had decided to launch anti-dumping and counterattack investigations against the respective wine imports from Australia.

MOFCOM said it conducted the investigation in full compliance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations as well as WTO rules.

The final decision was made on March 26 after the result of the investigation suggested that there are throws and subsidies for wine imported from Australia, which caused significant damage to China’s domestic wine industry.

MOFCOM imposed the anti-dumping duty starting at 116.2 percent to 218.4 percent, starting March 28th.

Tariffs set, along with other market factors, have come into force, with data from Wine Australia showing that Australian winemakers have shipped $ 12 million ($ 9 million) worth of wine to China in four months from December 2020 to March 2021, compared to A $ 325 million a year earlier.

Currently, French, Chilean, Spanish and Italian wines are among the top sources of wine imported to China, while Australian wines have fallen well below the top 10, according to CADA.

Before the recent sharp decline, Australia was the main source of wine imports to China, with a market share of 37 percent, well ahead of France with 27 percent, Chile with 13 percent and Italy with 6 percent, data from the organ showed Wine Australia industry in June last year, media reports said.

Despite his decision to take China to the WTO over summer tariffs, Tehan reportedly said on Saturday that Australia “would like to be able to sit down (with the Chinese government) and be able to resolve these disputes”.

However, insiders of the Chinese wine industry said the Australian government’s latest action, along with many other harsh and unfounded efforts against China, was to “sprinkle salt on the wound” of already strained bilateral relations and increased uncertainty risks for the already fragile trade relationship – which pushes them to find alternative sources.

Le-Lis, a Guangzhou-based wine trading company, is diversifying its wine resources between tariffs imposed on Australian wine and growing trade friction.

A manager with the surname Le-Lis told the Global Times on Sunday that he once imported dozens of containers of Australian wine a year, but now hardly imports now.

“Businesses can still import Australian wine for sure, but there are no profits from selling it,” Lin said.

The change has had a very limited impact on Lin’s business activity as it is expanding French wine imports. The company is also in talks with local wine producers about future supplies, who have seen growing popularity these days as they offer value for money.

“What the Australian authorities have done to China is not fair and in fact, for traders like us, we can sell other wines without importing from Australia because other supplies are just as good as Australia,” Lin said.

Australia’s complaint over anti-dumping action against its wine came three weeks after the WTO said it would set up a panel of experts to resolve the barley trade dispute between Australia and China in late May following a call from the Australian government.

Responding to the issue, MOFCOM said on June 3 that China would deal with the anti-dumping and countervailing issue of imported Australian barley in accordance with WTO dispute settlement procedures.

Australia fully understands that it would take the WTO two to four years to work out the wine trade dispute before any solution is reached, and Australia’s recent move holds the secret motive of politicizing and arming the trade dispute to defame China in an international platform, a professor and director of the Australian Center for Studies at Normal University of East China, told the Global Times on Sunday.

“Every sovereign government in the world has a responsibility to ensure the sound development of its domestic markets and to protect domestic industries from unfair practices such as dumping and subsidies from international competitors, and to curse such just measures as coercion and harassment. it’s just a bad attempt as part of a malignant “scare and slander” campaign against China, “Chen said.

“Putting another farce performance at the WTO will only plunge the freezing bilateral relationship deeper into an abyss,” he said.