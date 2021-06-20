Vedanta turns out to be a successful bidder for the coal block in Odisha

Vedanta has emerged as a successful bidder for a coal block in Odisha which was put out to re-bid in the second attempt of the block auction for commercial mines.

With the successful coal mine auction north of Kuraloi (A) in Odisha, the total number of mines successfully auctioned in the first tranche of the commercial mining auction is 20 out of a total of 38 coal mines offered, the coal ministry said. in a statement.

In the first auction attempt under the 11th auction installment under Act CM (S) 2015 and under the first auction installment under the MMDR Act 1957, out of 38 coal mines, 19 were successfully auctioned.

Of the remaining mines, four coal mines that had received a single bid in the first bid were put up for new auction in a second bid by the Ministry of Coal on the same terms and conditions, but with the highest initial bid received in the first cancellation the auction attempt as the floor price for the second attempt.

“Of these four mines under the second bid attempt, one Kuraloi (A) North mine had received an offer and is now successfully auctioned off with Vedanta being the successful bidder,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction process of 38 coal mines in the first installment of the auction for the sale of coal for commercial mines.

Kuraloi (A) North with a maximum capacity of eight million tons per year (MTPA) is the largest mine in terms of PRC of all the mines auctioned off successfully in the first tranche. The mine is expected to generate annual revenue of 763 crore and also provide employment for over 10,000 people.

