If Suu Kyi returns to detention, rights groups may try less helpExBulletin

Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted Myanmar leader, faces a familiar prospect: years after her release from home arrest, it looks like it will turn into a prolonged detention in the hands of a steering council of generals.

Suu Kyi was once the girlfriend of the international community. But as her trial for a host of accusations widely seen as politically motivated begins on the eve of the February 1 coup that toppled her, this time her role in power and the atrocities that took place in her watch are likely to hurt any enthusiasm to rally after her.

In 2010, her dramatic release was worldwide news. She appeared at the gate of her home in Yangon as a free woman for the first time in years, wearing a traditional Burmese jacket as she smiled at lovers and vowed to continue the fight for democracy in her country. The plight of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate had been a major problem for Western governments and human rights activists, while the international media had treated him on a par with Nelson Mandela. After the release of Suu Kyi, congratulatory calls were poured out from all over the world.

But much has changed since those stubborn days.

Two years after gaining her freedom, Suu Kyi won a seat in parliament and by 2015, her National League for Democracy had won a landslide victory in elections that catapulted her to the political center stage. Although Myanmar’s military-sponsored constitution prevented her from becoming president, she nevertheless rose to become the country’s de facto leader.

A rapid fall from the ashes

Not long after, the Myanmar army, known as the Tatmadaw, responded to rebel attacks by carrying out a brutal crackdown on the country’s ethnic Rohingya, a Muslim minority in a Buddhist-majority country. For her part, Suu Kyi was accused of being on his feet as the army raged. More than 730,000 Rohingya were forced to flee in neighboring Bangladesh. An independent fact-finding mission 2018 told the United Nations that 10,000 deaths from Rohingya would be a “conservative estimate.”

As the world’s attention began to focus on the horror that was unfolding, Suu Kyi not only withdrew against the accusations that Tatmadaw committed genocide, but traveled to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to personally defend the actions of the army.

Now in her mid-70s, Suu Kyi remains famous at home, where her name and image are commonly cited amid ongoing protests in which authorities have killed about 865 people, according to Relief Society for Political Prisoners (Burma). Abroad, however, Suu Kyi’s reputation has been indelibly damaged by the Rohingya affair, says Miemie Winn Byrd, an additional associate at the East-West Center that specializes in US-Myanmar relations.

“[No] one has clearly made the request for her release, “she wrote in an email to NPR.” Based on this, I would have to assume that her tarnished image is one of the key factors. “

Following reports of atrocities, Amnesty International attracted its highest price, The Ambassador of Consciousness Award, given to her in 2009, saying that Suu Kyi “no longer represents a symbol of hope, courage and immortality [defense] of human rights. “Other rights groups followed suit. There were even calls for its Nobel revocation.

As a result, Suu Kyi has become “a complicated figure in the human rights community,” Carolyn Nash, Amnesty International’s director of advocacy for Asia, told NPR.

“It certainly reduced it in the eyes of the international community … it’s certain,” says Kenton Clymer, a retired history professor at the University of Northern Illinois who has written several books on U.S. relations with the Asian country. Southeast which is also known as Burma.

“She was an icon and up on a pedestal,” he said in an interview with NPR. “Then, mainly because of its defense of military action and the decision in [International Criminal Court at the Hague] “… which diminished its image abroad.”

Some even claim that the abandonment of Suu Kyi’s international community may have invited the coup that ousted him. When the West “turned its back” on it, “the military saw the end of its usefulness and claim to democracy,” says Byrd.

It could take up to 14 years for an uprising

More than four months after the coup and Suu Kyi is on the dock. The government says it illegally owned radio without a two-way license and violated coronavirus restrictions. She also faces charges of insurgency carrying a sentence of up to 14 years in prison and charges of corruption and violating the country’s official secret work.

“This is not a trial. This is a theatrical exercise,” John Sifton, director of Asia’s advocacy, told Human Rights Watch.

In retrospect, Byrd says, the international community has undermined the cause of democracy in Myanmar by making Suu Kyi the “embodiment” of the movement. In doing so, “they made the democratization process more fragile,” she says.

But she claims that Suu Kyi was “unjustly blamed” for the Rohingya crisis. Clymer is more careful. “The best you can say [Suu Kyi] and her actions are that she had no control over the army, “he says.

What can the US do now?

After the coup, the US quickly moved to condemn military repression. Within days, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the coup leaders. The Biden administration has also imposed export controls on Myanmar, frozen the country’s estimated $ 1 billion in US assets, and sanctioned several Tatmadaw-owned enterprises.

Clymer says that if Suu Kyi is convicted, “I’m sure there will be strong words of condemnation from the US and others, though certainly how effective this will be is under discussion.”

“Beyond that, perhaps the most useful way would be to convince China to help,” he says. “China is not 100% in favor of the junta, so maybe Biden can see what can be done here.”

Whatever the outcome for Suu Kyi, Sifton of Human Rights Watch says human rights activists are already taking a broader approach to the situation in Myanmar.

“Human rights in Burma are no longer about one person,” he says. “It’s about the whole picture of the problems since the coup, the fact that democracy was overthrown in the abstract and that massive human rights abuses are happening now.”

Amnesty’s Nash points to the 5,000 people arrested by the military, saying the junta’s move against Suu Kyi is just one example of “a sustained campaign of oppression” in the country.

Going forward, she says, “Certainly it is not just Aung San Suu Kyi, and here I do not believe the rights community will focus.”