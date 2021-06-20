Sweden’s PM chases last gap to save broken cabinet from left





A recent proposal by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to resolve a government crisis was rejected by his former left-wing allies, laying the groundwork for a no-confidence vote Monday. Lofven’s announcement that a proposed rent adjustment, which caused a majority in parliament to turn against him, would be renegotiated by tenants and landlords, was quickly rejected by Left Party chairman Nooshi Dadgostar. The left-wing leader, who formed a difficult alliance with the conservative and nationalist opposition last week, described the offer as “political theater”. Lofven, a former leader and unionist of the union’s 63-year-old, would have a week to resign or announce early elections if he fails in Monday’s vote, the most serious threat yet to the Social Democrat minority coalition and the Greens governed for 2/2 years. The alliance, formed after four months of grueling talks, has been fragile from the start as it relied on the support of both center-right and Left parties which meant Lofven had to walk a tightrope in some of the demands. of reform. “We have repeatedly said that negotiations cannot take place based on the proposal,” Dadgostar said on Twitter. “Let the parties negotiate without threats.” Her comments came after Lofven announced earlier that the Swedish Tenants ‘Union and landlords’ organizations would hold talks until September 1 to “get a chance to find a solution” on how to place rents in newly built apartments, a concession he won from his Center Party ally. With a long tradition of seeking political consensus, Sweden last had an early vote in 1958. In 2014, Lofven negotiated a solution after threatening an early election for losing support for his budget plans. Lofven, who has a survival history of seemingly unresolved conflicts, hoped the concessions the Center agreed on would be enough to calm the Left. While Dadgostar welcomed the negotiations, she said the current proposal could not be the basis of the negotiations. “If the threat of deregulation remains, it is a very unfair negotiation because one side does not have to agree at all, while the other side is negotiating under arms,” ​​Dadgostar said in an interview. “We have already said that this is not an option.” (Adds Left Party comments from the first paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

