UNHRC addresses India’s response New IT rules created to empower ordinary social media users

Image Source: PTI India responds to UNHRC concerns: ‘New IT rules designed to empower ordinary social media users’

Stating that the new IT rules are “designed to empower ordinary social media users”, India on Sunday rejected complaints filed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and said the new rules were finalized after extensive consultations with various actors. India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in its response to the communication of the Special Procedures Branch of the United Nations Human Rights Council said that India’s democratic credentials are well known, according to an official statement issued by the IT ministry on Sunday.

“The right to freedom of speech and expression is guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. An independent judiciary and a strong media are part of India’s democratic structure,” said a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Communication from the special branch of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) follows a dispute between the micro-blogging platform Twitter and the government over compliance with the new mediation guidelines and digital media code of ethics announced by the government on 25 February.

The UNHRC Special Branch on 11 June raised concerns about a number of provisions of the new IT rules claiming that they did not appear to meet the requirements of international law and standards regarding the rights to privacy and freedom of thought and expression as protected by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, acceded to by India on 10 April 1979.



The UNHRC Special Branch had asked the government to undertake extensive consultations with all stakeholders interested in the new rule.

He also expressed concern about the IT ministry heading to the social media platform Twitter to close over 1,000 accounts on January 31, 2021 on the grounds that these accounts were spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protest.

READ MORE: New Indian IT rules do not comply with international norms: UN Special Rapporteur

“We are concerned that the new rules may give authorities the power to censor journalists who expose information of public interest and individuals who report on human rights violations in an effort to hold government accountable,” the branch said. UNHRC special.

Responding to the concerns, the Indian government said “the rules were created to empower ordinary social media users. Victims of abuse on social media platforms will have a forum to correct their complaints. IT rules end after proper discussion with different actors “.

The government said the adoption of the new IT Rules had become necessary due to widespread concerns about issues related to the increase in cases of abuse of social media and digital platforms, including incitement to recruit terrorists, circulation of content inappropriate, spreading disharmony, financial fraud, incitement to violence, public order, etc.

“Concerns claiming potential implications for freedom of expression that the new IT Rules will bring are very misleading,” the statement said.

The Permanent Mission of India in its response said that MeitY and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook extensive consultations in 2018 with various stakeholders including individuals, civil society, industry association and organizations and invited public comments to prepare draft rules.

“After that, an inter-ministerial meeting had discussed in detail the comments received in detail and, accordingly, the rules were finalized,” the statement said.

The government said the Supreme Court of India in two trials had directed him to draft the necessary guidelines to eliminate child pornography and related content on online platforms and other applications and in the second case, the court had said it was necessary to design an appropriate regime to find the persons, institutions and bodies that were the creators of such content messages.

“The Indian Parliament (Upper House – Rajya Sabha) had repeatedly asked the Government of India to strengthen the legal framework and make social media platforms accountable under Indian law,” the statement said.

Commenting on concerns about the traceability of the first information maker, the government said the new IT rules require only limited information and only when a message already in public circulation is causing violence, undermining the unity and integrity of India, which describes a woman in a bad light, or child sexual abuse.

“When no other intrusive option is working, only then will the important social media broker be asked to find out who started the message,” the statement said.

She said the concern that the rules could be deliberately misused to make a large number of complaints in order to overload the grievance redress mechanisms created by social media platforms is also erroneous, exaggerated and unstable and shows a lack of willingness to address the complaints of users of these media platforms while using their data to earn revenue.

The Government of India fully recognizes and respects the right to privacy as imposed by the Supreme Court of India in the case of KS Puttusamy.

Privacy is an essential element of an individual’s existence and, in light of this, the new IT rules require information only for a message that is already in circulation and that resulted in a criminal offense. “The rules have been adapted in the exercise of the legal powers of the IT Act, fully taking into account the principles of reasonableness and proportionality,” the statement said.

Twitter has written to the government that it intends to comply with the new IT rules but has been unable to do so due to the Covid pandemic.

Facebook, Whatsapp, Youtube etc. are in line with the new rules but Whatsapp has challenged the instructions before the court.

Twitter has also been pulled by a parliamentary committee chaired by Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor for non-compliance with Indian rules.

READ MORE: Twitter failed to comply with new IT rules, deliberately chose the path of inconsistency: Govt

Latest News of India