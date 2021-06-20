The herd of elephants wanders south, time and return route unsafe





The aerial photo taken on June 19, 2021 shows a herd of Asian wild elephants in Dalongtan Township of Eshan County, Yuxi City, Yunnan Province of southwest China. From June 18 to June 19, China’s famous herd of stray elephants headed 3.09 km southwest and continued to stay in Dalongtan Township of Eshan County. (Photo: Xinhua) In the past three days, the wild herd of Asian elephants in the Southwest Province of Chinas Yunnan has stopped its migration north and is instead traveling southwest to its original habitat. Experts noted that the herd has now shown a trend of return and migration to the south, but time and route remain uncertain. On Friday, the elephants left Yimen county, where they have been weaving for more than 10 days, and entered Eshan county. From 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, the herd generally migrated 3.09 miles southwest. This is the second day in the last three days that the herd headed southwest instead of north or northwest, its original direction. Their original habitat, the Xishuangbanna Nature Reserve, is in the southwest. The herd left Xishuangbanna in March 2020 and took a break for several months when one of the herds was born, which was within their normal range. They started their journey north on April 16, which was an abnormal move. Local experts said the herd now appears to be heading south, but there is no way of knowing when and by what means it will return. Experts told the Global Times that the herd will not be able to return to its habitat in the near future as it is far removed from its original habitat. As Yunnan enters the rainy season, crossing rivers can be difficult. “Although elephants can swim, given that there are some baby elephants in the herd, they are more likely to avoid crossing rivers to protect their young,” said Zhang Li, a wildlife biologist and professor of conservation. mammals at Peking Normal University, for the Global Times. Satellite video shows the herd crossing a small river on a mountain as it descended on Saturday. After a short stop, the herd tightened through a narrow channel in the river rather than swim across. Examining elephant dung, conservation advocates found that elephants have recently taken on tree bark in addition to their usual diet of corn and sugar cane. The only elephant that previously left the herd has been away from the herd for 14 days and is currently northeast of the herd, 24.9 miles away, roaming the edge of forest land near neighboring town, Anning. Experts said the lone elephant is not organized and disciplined, so it is more likely to enter villages to find food. This has increased the risk that a person may be injured, so it is necessary to monitor it closely. The Yunnan Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau has set up a duty system for herd safety precautions, and additional staff has been assigned. Seventeen drones are used for continuous monitoring to help lead the herd of elephants to the southwest.

