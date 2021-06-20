Covid-19: New record number of deaths observed in Oman I Times of Oman





Muscat: Oman has recorded a new record number of deaths exceeding 80 on Sunday due to COVID-19 disease. A social activist and data analyst said that according to data from the Ministry of Health, the numbers show a significant increase in new cases of coronavirus infections and ICU patients in the region. Speaking exclusively to the Times of Oman, Ibrahim Al Maimani, a social activist and data analyst, said: “Over the weekend, 5,320 new cases were registered. 1,929 cases were registered on Thursday, 1,754 cases on Friday and 1,637 cases on Saturday. , and 4,961 new cases of recovery were recorded at a rate of 1,654 cases of recovery per day. ” “As for the existing cases, they are still on the rise, as 26,492 cases have been registered to date,” Al Maimani said. He also confirmed that an increase in the number of patients in hospitals over the weekend was also observed by 10 per cent, where the number was 1,306 and became 1,436 cases, with an increase of 130 cases. Ibrahim Al Maimani explained that in terms of the number of patients in intensive care, an increase of 8 percent was observed over the weekend, where the number was 382 cases, and they became 414 cases. “ “Finally, 84 new deaths were recorded within 3 days, and accordingly, the total number of deaths in the Sultanate of Oman since the beginning of this month to date has become 365 deaths, with a rate of 18.3 deaths. per day, which is the highest death rate since the onset of the pandemic, “he added. On June 20, statistics made available in Tarassud, the ministry-launched coronavirus monitoring application, showed that the number of hospitalizations in the last 24 hours reached 170 and 414 patients were admitted to the ICU, bringing the number to total of patients admitted to health institutions in 1,436 cases. The Sultanate also recorded 84 deaths over the past three days, on Thursday it was 30 deaths, 27 deaths on Friday and 27 deaths on Saturday bringing the total to 2,710. According to the daily report of the Ministry of Health, there are 5,320 new cases of Coronavirus. The ministry stated that the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate is 248,043, with 218,841 recovered or 88.2 percent.

