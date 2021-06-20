Vietnam receives 500,000 donations of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China





File in file: Doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found in the restaurant Code Library Milutina in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Marko Djurica / File Photo HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has received a shipment of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday as the country is increasing inoculations to fight a more widespread outbreak. The Southeast Asian nation approved the Chinas Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use against COVID-19 in early June. The vaccines will be used for three groups: Chinese citizens in Vietnam, Vietnamese who plan to work or study in China, and people living near the border with China, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Vietnam’s internal inoculation program, which began in March, has so far relied heavily on about 4 million AstraZenecas vaccine shots. Nearly 2.4 million people in Vietnam have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 115,315 have been fully vaccinated, according to official data. The country of 98 million also received a batch of nearly one million doses of AstraZenca vaccines donated by the Japanese government on June 16th. Vietnam is tackling a more stubborn wave of infections. The downtown business center Ho Chi Minh on Sunday banned public gatherings of more than three people and placed blocking orders in several virus-prone areas. Vietnam’s latest outbreak, which includes the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, has accounted for about 75% of its total cases during the pandemic, with 9,849 infections and 31 casualties since the end of April. Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos