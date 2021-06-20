Govt’s budget is a bundle of lies: Fazl





PESHAWAR:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman rained down again on Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government again on Sunday, calling its budget a “package of lies”. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief stated that the PDM was adamant in its stance, saying the anti-government campaign was continuing with the public at its side. The PDM chief’s remarks came during a press conference held in Peshawar this afternoon. “Parliament once represented an institution of supremacy, but it was desecrated during the budget session,” he declared. Speaking of scams that disrupted budget procedures, he said the shoes were thrown against the opposition inside the House. Questioning the behavior of lawmakers during the budget session, JUI-F said, “How can we talk about the supremacy of parliament.” Fazl called the federal budget a “bundle of lies”, saying the government used chaos [to hide those lies]”Parliament, he said, cannot continue to run with such grief. The car against the government Speaking about its first gathering of new anti-government drums, scheduled to be held in July in Swat, he said the alliance will hold a “mammoth and historic rally” in Swat as well as in Karachi on July 29th. “A historic meeting will be held in Swat on July 4th [and] we will prove how the government was imposed on the people “. Read PDM had ousted the government if PPP, PIA stood: Iqbal He went on to add, “These people cannot be the representatives of the Pashtuns.” “A mass meeting will [also] to be held in Karachi on July 29, where people will be organized again. “ The PDM chief said, “The government has no reason to stay in power,” adding, “We will try to get Pakistan back on track with the Constitution.” “The relocation of a passenger does not stop the journey,” Fazl said in a covered reference to the departure of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) from the alliance. PDM, he added, is holding its ground tightly. Electoral reforms Fazl further stated that the alliance supports the proposal of the President of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif to organize an All-Party Conference (APC) to discuss electoral reforms. Asked about Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid’s invitation to a dialogue, Fazl said, “Who are we going to talk to? Dialogues are conducted with qualified and capable people.” “How can we talk to someone with such an attitude and tone,” he said. “We can talk to those who brought the government to power, on our terms,” ​​he noted. The PDM chief further said, “We can invite the Election Commission to participate in the PSC regarding electoral reforms.” On granting suffrage to migrants, he thought, “Pakistanis overseas are our brothers [but] some countries do not have a vote registration mechanism. “ Fazl feared that granting the right to vote to exiles could result in manipulation. “With this government, if embassies function as voting booths, how can votes be secured.”







