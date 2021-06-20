Israel begins formal investigation into deadly hijacked festival





JERUSALEM (AP) – The Israeli government on Sunday approved the creation of an independent state commission of inquiry into a deadly disaster at a Jewish shrine in April that left 45 people dead. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the commission would investigate key security flaws that led to a deadly breach at the Lag Baomer celebrations on Mount Meron. It will be chaired by a current or former senior judge and its members elected by the justice of the Chief Justice of the country. About 100,000 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gathered for the April 29 holiday festival in northern Israel, despite coronavirus restrictions limiting outdoor gatherings of 500 people and lengthy warnings about the safety of such gatherings. The state controller’s office had previously issued a pair of reports in 2008 and 2011 warning that conditions on Mount Meron were dangerous. Hundreds of people entered through a narrow passageway descending to the mountain sanctuary during the festival. A slippery slope caused people to stumble and fall, crashing into a human avalanche that killed 45 people and injured at least 150 Police launched an investigation into the disaster, but so far have not made any arrests. The government said the commission would investigate officials “who made the decisions that led to the approval of the event and the definition of the framework that was approved and its terms”. Powerful ultra-Orthodox politicians have reportedly put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials to lift restrictions on participation in the religious festival. Experts had long warned the Mount Meron complex was inadequately equipped to handle the large crowds that flock there during the spring break and that the existing infrastructure was a safety hazard. Netanyahu’s political allies, including ultra-Orthodox lawmakers, appeared at a Knesset committee hearing that discussed setting up an investigation last month. The families of the mostly ultra-Orthodox victims of the disaster had called on Netanyahu to take action and form an independent state commission to investigate the incident. Bennett said at the start of the first cabinet meeting of his newly formed government that “the responsibility is on our shoulders to learn lessons to prevent disaster to come.” “The commission cannot return those who died, but the government can do everything to prevent an unnecessary loss in the future,” he said. Defense Secretary Benny Gantz, one of the ministers who pushed forward the motion to launch the commission, said in a statement: “We must make sure that a tragedy of this nature never happens again. “The purpose of the task force is, above all, to save human life.” Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

