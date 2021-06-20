When MPs return after summer break, the political landscape may not be so welcoming for Justin Trudeau

MONTREAL – Canadian lawmakers are ready to postpone their debates over the summer until perhaps to return only after the general election. One way or another, they are in a somewhat different political conversation next fall.

With each passing week this spring, other issues are slowly pushing the pandemic off the central stage. In the House of Commons, the election fever and its partisan symptoms that have taken place have been rampant. The result has been an increasingly toxic environment.

Parliamentary summer ceasefire can help clear the air. But it may happen that the only lasting cure will be a return to voting. Such is the reality of minority parliaments.

At the same time, tensions on the federal-provincial front are set to rise.

The one-year count for the 2022 spring election is already taking place in Ontario. With a choice set for next fall, Quebec will soon follow suit. And Alberta is preparing for a provincial plebiscite on the draw in October that looks set to worsen regional divisions.

Trudeau is planning to meet the prime ministers in person in the early fall. It may not be the most cordial post-pandemic gathering.

Vera will also see major changes that could change the relationship between the current government and some key participants in the political conversation.

On July 1, High Court Judge Rosalie Abella will retire. During her long and extraordinary stay, she had become the leading progressive voice in the high court. It will take some time to measure the impact of her departure on the philosophical balance in the field.

Between Quebec’s secular regime, the constitutional movements of that province, but also of Ontario and eventually Alberta, there is no shortage of setting cases to sit in the high court over the next few years.

With the proposed appointment to the Supreme Court this week of the Court of Appeals of the Court of Appeals Mahmud Jamal, the Prime Minister is opening the new ground.

Trudeau’s bilingual nominee will be the first person of color to appear in the Supreme Court. He has been described by his colleagues as a fearful legal mind. Who knows? Even the Star editorial board may find that bilingualism criteria are not an obstacle to recruiting Ontario high-level legal talent for the Supreme Court.

On the union front, Hassan Yussuff’s seven-year term as head of the Canadian Labor Congress ended this week. It is hard to think of a CLC leader who has had a more cordial relationship with a federal government.

In return, the Canadian trade union movement has rarely had a place in the front row at the same number of government tables, including that of the recent NAFTA renegotiation.

Critics blame Yussuff for a major softening of the traditional relationship between the union movement and the New Democratic Party.

Trudeau has certainly been an active participant in that shift. But it was actually Jean Chrétien and Stephen Harper who played the matchmaker in the rapprochement between organized labor and the federal Liberals.

Chrétien’s decision to ban union and corporate donations to Canada’s political parties could not but change the nature of the relationship between big business, hard work, and their respective political allies. He who no longer pays for the pipeline does not so often call the melody.

And then, with the passage of legislation created to capture the wings of the trade union movement, the Harper government burned many bridges. In that result, the Conservative Party’s last term bore little resemblance to the days when former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney would not cross hotel lines to deliver speeches.

Over time, the election of a non-conservative government took absolute precedence over the NDP’s fate. Once the New Democrats stopped looking like they were in the best place to defeat the Conservatives in 2015, the interest of the party and the working congress changed.

It is an open question whether Jussuff’s departure will lead to a recalibration of congressional political relations.

Finally, early next month, the Assembly of First Nations will elect a successor to Perry Bellegarde. In his hour, the political profile of indigenous issues rose sharply. No party or government – provincial or federal – can continue to treat the file as a marginal file.

Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …

Earlier this week, the Senate passed Canada’s commitment to align its legislative regime with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

As Bellegarde gets his permission, the new law heralds the start of another round of intense discussions than the end of a process.

The act of balancing involved in managing indigenous expectations and the frustrations that follow the progress that tends to go at the glacial pace will not become less challenging. And on this sensitive front, as in the case of the labor movement, Trudeau can persevere to find interlocutors with the same mindset as those who are leaving.