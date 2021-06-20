US economic recovery by raising prices, hampering global supply chains





TORONTO – Returning from closures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are in an unprecedented spending spree that is raising prices and disrupting global supply chains. Weve got this big economy starting from a low point that hit about a year ago and coming out straight like a rocket, explained George Calhoun, a professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, for CTV National News. Rising demand is increasing the costs of all types of products, from food to furniture. Recently, Starbucks reported that it had problems securing its components. However, one of the biggest shortages is for raw materials like timber, most of which are imported from Canada. Have you ever seen such a wild pace with timber prices? asks Ken Simonson, chief economist for America’s Associate General Contractors. It is madness. Timber prices tripled during the pandemic due to production constraints and a housing boom that had a closed place eager to find a new place to live or renovate their existing habitat. According to CTV News Chief Financial Officer Pattie Lovett-Reid, there is still huge demand for timber and long-term supply that will not be resolved overnight. In addition to rising costs, consumers also face Trump-era tariffs on Canadian timber that the Biden administration now wants to double. In 2018, the Trump administration set a 20 percent tariff on Canadian softwood before the COVID-19 pandemic stroke, but reduced it to nine percent late last year following a decision by the World Trade Organization. U.S. industry analysts say timber tariffs and costs add an additional $ 35,000 to the price of a new home. This figure is so steep that Habitat for Humanity worries that its charity could be appreciated. We were seeing a 50 percent increase in all supplies, said Leah Miller, CEO of Habitat for Greater Sacramento Humanity. We had to be very agile and find creative ways to get the job done. The US is not alone in clashing with new tariffs on foreign materials. In May, the Canadian Border Services Agency set high anti-dumping tariffs for leather upholstered furniture made in China and Vietnam, up 295 percent and 101 percent, respectively. Senior officials are downplaying fears of rising costs and inflation, insisting prices will stabilize when the pandemic is no longer an economic problem, but lawmakers are coming under strong pressure from home builders and other industries to cut tariffs. We have had several months of high inflation that most economists, including me, believe will be transient as our economy returns to full activity after the pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the House on Thursday. of Representatives of the Committee. The White House has since launched a task force to deal with critical supply chain disruptions, but officials say they are confident the issue will be resolved on its own in the coming months.







