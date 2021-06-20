Afghanistan must stop making Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan was not responsible for Afghanistan’s internal problems and was blamed and pretended to be a scapegoat from Afghanistan whenever his affairs did not appear to be moving in the right direction. In an interview with Afghanistan Tolo News at his office in Islamabad last week, the foreign minister said the interviewer’s question about the Taliban presence and freedom of movement in Pakistan was an “exaggeration”. “Unfortunately when things are not moving in the right direction, you (Afghanistan) are looking for sacrificial goats and your favorite goat is Pakistan. When there is failure inside (Afghanistan), you blame Pakistan for that. “Pakistan is not responsible for the internal failure, for the quarrels that are taking place in Afghanistan, if the Afghan leadership cannot sit down and draft a peace agreement,” FM Qureshi said. The foreign minister said most of the Taliban leadership was not in Pakistan but Afghanistan and the former was only engaged with them to “facilitate the peace process” and try to be “helpful and constructive”. “Many are beginning to accept that internationally, but some in Afghanistan still have that mental blockage of accepting the fact that Pakistan is being genuine, constructive and honest because Pakistan thinks it is in our enlightened interest that there is peace and stability in Afghanistan. ” Pressed again if the Taliban were funded in Pakistan, the foreign minister replied: “You are stuck in the old furrow. Please get out of that furrow. If you are stuck in this, then trust me you will not be able to travel. far away and we want you to travel far away “. Qureshi stressed that Pakistan wanted Afghanistan to be peaceful and stable because it would bring dividends and mutual benefits such as regional ties, adding that economic security and the promotion of regional bilateral trade could only be achieved through peace. He said there were notions that Pakistan was focusing on a particular faction, but in reality, “we want to engage and be friends with everyone and be friends with Afghanistan and Afghans.” More to follow.

