Proposal for 100% FDI on PSU oil could accelerate BPCL privatization, if approved

New Delhi: The Ministry of Trade and Industry has thrown out a draft cabinet note seeking inter-ministerial views on a proposal to allow up to 100 per cent foreign investment under the automatic oil and gas PSU route, which has a ‘principle’ approval for disinvestment, sources said

The move, if approved by the union cabinet, would facilitate the privatization of India’s second largest oil refinery, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).

The government is privatizing BPCL and is selling all of its 52.98 percent stake in the company.

Sources said that according to the draft note, a new clause would be added to FDI policy under the oil and natural gas sector.

Under the proposal, foreign investment of up to 100 per cent under the automatic itinerary will be allowed in cases where a ‘principle’ approval for the disinvestment of a PSU has been given by the government.

For the privatization of BPCL, oil mining conglomerate Vedanta had placed an expression of interest (EoI) for the purchase of 52.98 per cent of the government shares in PSU. The other two bidders are said to be global funds, one of them being Apollo Global Management.

After drafting the views, the ministry of trade and industry would seek the approval of the union cabinet on the proposal.

Currently, only 49 percent of FDI is allowed through the automatic route of oil refining by public sector enterprises (PSUs), without any disinvestment or dilution of domestic capital in the existing PSU.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.

