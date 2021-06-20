Diplomats meet in Vienna for more nuclear talks on Iran World News

Connect with us

VIENNA (AP) Further talks between Iran and global powers took place on Sunday in a bid to negotiate and restore a 2015-stipulated agreement to contain Iranian nuclear development that was later abandoned by the Trump administration.

It was the first official meeting since Iran’s hardline judiciary chief won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election last week.

Some diplomats involved in the talks said they had made progress recently and that the results they negotiated should be approved by the respective governments. However, there was also concern that the election of the next President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi could further complicate a possible return of the agreement.

Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain met at a hotel in the Austrian capital for the final meeting of the sixth round of talks in Vienna.

Russian High Representative Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet late Saturday that members of the Joint General Action Plan, or JCPOA, would decide on the way forward in the Vienna talks. An agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal is within reach but has not yet been finalized.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said on Sunday that almost all documents of the JCPOA agreement had been easily negotiated and that the diplomats involved would soon return to their countries not only for further consultations with their governments but also for final decision making.

We are now in a situation where we think that almost all the documents of the agreement are ready, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Vienna before the meeting, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr.

“Of the key issues that remain controversial, some have been resolved and some remain, but it has taken a very precise form and it is quite clear what the dimensions of these disputes are,” he added.

The United States does not have a representative at the table in Vienna because former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the country from the deal in 2018. Trump also reinstated and increased sanctions to try to force Iran to renegotiate the pact with more many concessions.

However, the administration of US President Joe Biden has signaled readiness to rejoin the deal on terms that would see the United States widely reduce sanctions and Iran return to its nuclear commitments in 2015. A US delegation in Vienna is participates in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from other world powers acting as mediators.

Sunday’s meeting was overshadowed by the election of Raisi in Iran, who firmly lays down tough lines of government control at a time when Tehran is enriching uranium to its highest levels ever, though there are still no scale levels of weapons. Tensions remain high with both the US and Israel, which is believed to have carried out a series of attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear sites as well as the assassination of the scientist who created its atomic military program decades ago.

In Jerusalem, new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Sunday that electing Raisis as Iranian president was the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear deal and figuring out who they were doing business with.

These people are murderers, mass murderers: a regime of brutal executioners should never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction that will enable them to kill not thousands, but millions, he said.

Israel has long stated that it opposes the Iranian enemy’s nuclear program and said that this would prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is aimed at peaceful purposes.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hoped the election of a new Iranian president would not be an obstacle to reaching an agreement in Vienna.

We are very close. “We have been working for two months,” Borrell told reporters during a visit to the Lebanese capital, Beirut. “We have invested a lot of political capital in this. So I hope the election results will not be the last obstacle that will disrupt the negotiation process.” .

Raisi is the first Iranian president to be sanctioned by the US government even before taking office, for his involvement in the mass executions of 1988, and his time as head of Iran internationally criticized the judiciary as one of the best executors in the world.

Grieshaber reported from Berlin. Amir Vahdat contributed to reporting from Tehran, Iran; Ilan Ben Zion of Jerusalem; and Sarah El Deeb from Beirut.

