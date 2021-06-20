New compensation offer made due to blockade of the Suez Canal





ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) – Owners of a container ship blocking the Suez Canal in Mars have made a new bid in a compensation dispute with the canal authority and a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks on Sunday to allow more plenty of time for negotiations. Photograph Photograph: The Ever don ship, one of the largest container vessels in the world, is seen after it was fully floated on the Suez Canal, Egypt, March 29, 2021. REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany / File Photo The giant ship Ever Given has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it moved on March 29th. It had been grounded along the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) sought $ 916 million in compensation to cover rescue efforts, reputational damage and revenue loss, before publicly lowering demand to $ 550 million. Japanese owners Ever Givens Shoei Kisen and its insurers have challenged the claim and banned the ships under an Egyptian court order. Negotiations had continued until Saturday and boat owners had made a new offer, SCA lawyer Khaled Abu Bakr said at a court hearing on the ban on ships in Ismailia. Stann Marine, who represents the owners and insurers of Ever Given, said: For more than 15 days and in extended, lengthy and arduous but positive work sessions, negotiations are taking place. During the negotiations we presented a proposal that we believe meets all SCA requirements, she said in a statement, adding that the details will remain confidential. The SCA chairman had previously said that Shoei Kisen had offered to pay $ 150 million. A court ruling was expected Sunday after some delays, but Stann Marine said he had asked for a postponement. Judicial sources said the case was postponed until July 4 to allow an amicable settlement. This week the UK P&I Club, one of the ship insurers, said it hoped for a positive solution to these negotiations in the near future. Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Written by Aidan Lewis; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Louise Heavens

