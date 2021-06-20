Watch Solstice Summer 2021 from Stonehenge Live Online





For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Heritage England – the organization that manages Stonehenge – to cancel Summer Solstice celebrations in the country in southwest England. As such, people will be desperate to know how to watch Stonehenge Summer Solstice online. Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed lifting the COVID-19 restrictions, which capture the maximum number of people allowed at each outdoor event at 4,000. Given the number of people attending the Summer Solstice celebrations has reached over 30,000 in recent years, organizers have decided to cancel the event. “Unfortunately, we have canceled our Summer Solstice celebrations in Stonehenge,” Heritage England said in a statement. “This follows the extension of the current COVID restrictions beyond June 21. “We are as disappointed as you but look forward to seeing you in person at Summer Solstice next year.” What is a Summer Solstice? The Summer Solstice is seen as the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, where it marks the longest day of the year. It always falls between June 20th and June 21st. The Encyclopædia Britannica defines the solstice as “the moment in the year when the apparent path of the Sun is farthest north” from the Earth’s equator. “At the time of the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the North Pole tilts about 23.4 degrees toward the Sun. Because the Sun’s rays are shifting northward by the same amount, the vertical midday rays are directly in the Tropic of Cancer,” he reads. Therefore, the solstice is celebrated at sunrise and sunset which are closer to this time, which this year falls on June 21st. When is the Summer Solstice in 2021? The Summer Solstice falls on June 21 this year, with the sunset at 21:26 pm (4:26 pm EDT or 1:26 pm PT) on June 20 and rising at 4:52 am on June 21 How to view the Summer Solstice in 2021 As was the case in 2020, personal celebrations in Stonehenge have been canceled due to the coronavirus. English heritage, however, will again be providing a live broadcast of sunset and sunrise at Stonehenge on 20 and 21 June respectively. Why is Stonehenge so important? Located in Wiltshire, South West England, Stonehenge was built about 4,500 years ago during the Late Neolithic period by farmers and ranchers who considered the solstice a significant case. The solstice is likely to have both spiritual and practical significance and in fact the appearance of the monument is specially designed to align with the movements of the sun, according to the English Heritage. In the Summer Solstice, as the sun rises, a large shadow from the Heel Stone – a stone that extends beyond the circle – is projected toward the stone circle. The sun can be seen rising in the same direction from inside the circle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos