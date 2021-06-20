Delhi: 2 doctors among 10 held for the production, sale of false amphotericin-B injections

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested 10 people, including two doctors for allegedly producing and selling fake liposomal amphotericin-B injections, used in the treatment of black fungus.

Police have recovered over 3,283 fake amphotericin B vials, remdesivir and other injections from Dr. Altamas Hussains’s home in Nizamuddin West. Police said Dr Hussain is the main leg of the black marketing operation. He earned his degree in neurology from AIIMS and is the National CEO at Hyatt Health Insurance & Pharmacy.

DCP (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said the Drug Control Department received information that a man named Mayank Taluja (25) was selling black mushroom injections at high prices in Jamia.

Our team found a surrender executive, Waseem Khan (30), at the Jamia Metro station and arrested him on Thursday. He told us he was sent by a man named Faizal Yaseen (21), DCP Bhardwaj said.

Police discovered that Yaseen worked as a salesman at Al Khidmat Medicos. They then arrested the owner of the company, Shoaib Khan (25), and two vendors, Yaseen and Afzal (19), for black trading and found 10 fake bottles from their shop. Taluja, who came to receive payment for the sale of 10 vials, was also arrested by police.

During interrogation, the accused found out that a medical store, namely Mediiz Health Connect in Saket, gives them fake bottles. Shivam Bhatia (29), the store manager, was arrested. Bhatia told police he supplies the injections with his own resources, who sell them to patients and families in need of injections.

The WhatsApp conversations obtained from the accused’s phones showed the involvement of Dr. Amir and Faizan, owner and director of Mediiz Health Connect respectively.

Bhatia was their employee, and both are aware that the injections are fake. Despite this, they were involved in the unauthorized sale-purchase of injections, DCP Bhardwaj said. Both were arrested on Sunday.

During further investigation, police discovered that the injections had been produced at Dr Hussains’s home. Police arrested his brother Aftab in connection with the case and sent a team to Deoria at UP to hit Dr Hussain. He was arrested by UP, and police found 3,283 injection vials from his home in Delhi labeled remdesivir and amphoteric.

The samples were sent to the Drug Control Department, which declared them of questionable quality. The labels on the bottles were from Abbott India, who told police the bottles were not original and their brand name had been misused. The defendants also possessed laptops and printing presses used to make labels for these vials.

Police said Hussain is a historian and was arrested this year by Ghaziabad Police in April for remdesivir black marketing injections. He is involved in five cases of fraud and forgery.

Police said Taluja was given the task of buying more customers. He would send his number to WhatsApp groups and social media as a vial seller. Dr Hussains’s brother, Aftab, supplied the bottles to Taluja and Mediiz Health Connect. These were then supplied to Al Khidmat stores or directly to customers.

All 10 accused have been booked for fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy by the Crime Branch.

Dr. Hussain was released from prison on May 8 this year and began producing and selling fake bottles from his home. In one month, the defendant sold more than 400 counterfeit vials and was able to produce 3,293 vials.

A video of Hussain’s residence was posted online by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, showing several boxes of packaged injections and labels inside the rooms and in his office.