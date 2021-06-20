Global tax talks enter vital two weeks before the main meetings





Talks on a major reform package for the global corporate tax are entering two crucial weeks, ahead of a major negotiating meeting later this month and a G20 summit in mid-July. A global minimum corporate tax, a key aspect of the plan, would generate about $ 150 billion ($ 126.4 billion) in additional revenue for governments around the world, according to the official overseeing frenetic talks to reach an agreement between 139 countries in weeks. future. This is not an anecdotal amount, said Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the tax policy center at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at BFM Business TV. In some ways, this is the end of the work for regulating globalization for greater tax justice. After seven years of technical work on an international taxation arrangement, OECD negotiators will meet in Paris on June 30 with the aim of making a proposal ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized nations in July. This follows an agreement between the Seventh Group to lay a floor on corporate tax rates of at least 15 percent The $ 150 billion estimate by Saint-Amman takes into account the OECD minimum tax agreement, as well as a revised version of existing U.S. measures on the taxation of foreign profits known as GILTI. The main aspects remain to be agreed However, key aspects of the OECD agreement remain to be agreed, including the level of the global minimum tax and how it would be implemented. In addition to negotiating a global minimum rate, the OECD is also working on a system to share multinational tax rights between governments, particularly technology firms. The US has proposed that this be limited to about 100 of the largest companies, but some other countries want it to be implemented more widely and developing countries are seeking assurances that they would receive a reasonable share. The Irish government has estimated that this aspect of the talks could cost the file $ 2 billion a year. Regarding the debate on minimum taxes, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that Ireland should be able to maintain its 12.5 per cent rate. The rate hike could boost revenue in the Irish file, although there is debate about the impact on attracting domestic investment, Saint-Amans added that the political momentum to stop firms from parking profits in tax havens and the need for governments to repair finances after the pandemic means a G20 deal is possible. It is already a month that we have slept a little and the next two weeks will be very important, Saint-Amans said. Common sense is hard for the international community, but I think we can get there. US Challenges The United States will face challenges as well, as an agreement may need legislation in Congress and Senate treaty changes requiring a two-thirds majority. Democrats largely support U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens ‘efforts to regulate international taxes, but party leaders want assurances about other countries’ commitments before asking members to vote on the controversial minimum tax. I do not want the OECD to react to what we do, but not to do it in unison, said Richard Neal, Democrat who chairs the House Rules and Tools Committee. Then all of a sudden we are out with a rate that maybe they can lower it. The top U.S. tax rate set before other countries move poses the risk that others will not follow through, Mike Crapo, a senior Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, told Wednesday. Congress needs to understand the analysis behind your proposals, and whether any agreement would allow foreign targeting of US companies or specific excavations for specific jurisdictions, including China. Bloomberg

