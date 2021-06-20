Covid-19 Overview: Some states widen curbs, announce relaxation and more | India News







India on Sunday reported 58,419 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily number of Covid in India remained below 1 lakh for the thirteenth day in a row.

Active cases in the country have dropped further to 7,29,243. Meanwhile, the daily level of positivity stands at 3.22%, which is less than 5% for 13 consecutive days. NEW DELHI: India continues to maintain a decline in the Covid-19 trend as the country on Sunday reported less than 60,000 daily cases after 81 days.India on Sunday reported 58,419 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily number of Covid in India remained below 1 lakh for the thirteenth day in a row.Active cases in the country have dropped further to 7,29,243. Meanwhile, the daily level of positivity stands at 3.22%, which is less than 5% for 13 consecutive days. Deaths also remained below 2,000 marks for the third day in a row. In the last 24 hours, the country reported a total of 1,576 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,86,713.

Here are the latest Covid-related developments across the nation:

The central government on Sunday informed the Supreme Court in an affidavit that the ex gratia sum of Rs 4 lakh could not be paid to the family members of those who died due to Covid-19, citing financial constraints and other factors.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Center for Hearing Petitions seeking guidance from the relevant authorities to provide $ 4 ex gratia compensation to family members of those subjected to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the ministry. Internal Affairs (MHA) pursuant to Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

However, the government made it clear that it had already made payments and many government measures had been introduced for people in need.

In the affidavit before the Apex Court, the Center also submitted that the Central government and all state governments have spent a large sum of money on people in need to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and their finances are too stretched.

Some states expand Covid brakes, easing some restrictions

Some states and UT on Sunday decided to extend the curbs caused by Coronavirus as a precaution along with easing certain restrictions.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the blockade in the state by one more week until Monday, June 28, while allowing for some further relaxation.

The state government maintained the existing restrictions in 11 districts in the western and central region.

In 23 other districts, it has allowed more services and institutions to operate for extended hours. Car showrooms and service centers can function.

All state government offices can operate with 100% employees.

Private offices can operate with 50% participation.

Theaters will be allowed to undertake maintenance work once a week with prior approval.

Grocery outlets can operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but only parcel services are offered.

Tea shops can be open from 6am until 7pm, but only parcel service is allowed in these four districts.

Grocery outlets can provide package services from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

State government offices involved in essential services can operate with 100% employees.

Government offices are allowed to function with only 50% of employees.

All private offices will operate with 33% employees. The state government has allowed the resumption of public transport, with 50% of utilization and non-AC buses to be operated in four districts in and around the Chennai region (Chennai Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet).

People are allowed to travel by taxi and autos without electronic registration.

Industries already allowed to operate can now operate with 100% employees, while other industries can now resume operations with 33% workers.

Shops that sell boats and optical equipment, in addition to photocopying shops and photo studios may be operational. While, independent shops, vegetable and fruit shops, in addition to meat shops can be open from 6 am to 7 pm.

Delhi

As the national capital continues to unlock itself in a ‘phased’ manner, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday extended relaxations on Covid-19 restrictions in the city until 5 a.m. on June 28.

What is allowed: Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities.

All markets, market complexes and shopping malls are open from 10 am to 8 pm.

The bars will open at 50% seating capacity from 12 noon to 10am.

Restaurants to open with 50% seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

All independent (single) shops and all neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open on all days from 10 am to 8 pm.

Online / distance learning. Staff wearing protective gears address the client as the salons reopen following unlock instructions from the Delhi government. (Photo ANI) What is forbidden: All schools, colleges, educational, training and training institutions.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival and other gatherings and congregations.

All pools (except used for training sportsmen to participate in national and international events).

Stadiums, sports complexes (except used for training sports personnel to participate in national / international sporting events, as well as for organizing national / international sporting events)

Cinema, theater, multiplex.

Amusement parks, amusement parks, water parks.

Banquet halls, auditoriums, assembly halls.

Spa, gymnasium and yoga institutes. Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government also decided to extend Covid’s blockade in the state for another week from June 22 along with easing certain curbs. Hotels, restaurants and bars can be opened at 50% of their capacity until 10 pm.

Bringing a negative RT-PCR report or Rapid Antigen mandatory test for people coming to the state.

General stores and grocery stores will now be open five days a week closing only on Saturdays and Sundays.

All government, semi-government and private offices can also be opened at 50% of their capacity.

Offices related to essential services will be opened at full capacity.

Chardham yatra for locals to open from July 1 and for people from the rest of the state from July 11. Worshipers offer prayers on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Har ki Pauri in Haridwar. (Photo ANI) Haryana

The Haryana government on Sunday extended nationwide restrictions Covid-19 until June 28, but allowed bars and restaurants to operate until 10 p.m. Up to 50 guests can now attend weddings and funerals or celebrations.

Corporate offices can now be opened with full participation.

Weddings can now take place in courts, but processions are not allowed.

Swimming pools and spas in the state would remain closed.

Club houses, restaurants and golf course bars are allowed to open at 50% seating capacity from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All stores can be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and shopping malls, are allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Time for shopping malls will continue to be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jammu and Kashmir

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced the further relaxation of curbs caused by Covid in 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with the improvement of Covid-19 numbers.

The eight districts include Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur. Government and private offices can start operating without restrictions in these districts.

Around the weekend stop hours have also been removed from these districts.

Only the curfew at night from 8am to 7am will remain in place.

All shops and outdoor trades will be allowed to open on all days from 7am to 7pm.

50% of stores can be opened in domestic trade complexes and shopping malls in these districts.

The opening of stores will be subject to a list to be issued by the Deputy Commissioners. PSV for the remaining districts: About us The weekend schedule will be in effect from Friday 20:00 to Monday 7:00,

Around us the daily night schedule will be in order from 8am to 7am.

All overseas markets stay open in five days except Saturday and Sunday.

25% of shops in shopping malls and shopping malls can be opened by submitting a list to be issued by interested Deputy Commissioners.







