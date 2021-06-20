Shamima Begum ‘wore ISIS badge’ and tried to recruit classmates before fleeing to the UK

Shamima Begum’s former classmates said they felt “pressured” to join her and claimed she wore an ISIS badge on her jacket to recruit students.

Former students at Bethnal Green Academy spoke for the first time since their former classmate left to join ISIS in 2015.

Talking to MyLondon, a student who remains anonymous said, “They were really pushing for this, they were like ‘you know, if you do not go to Islam you will go to hell and die.’

I have never heard anything about it ISIS violence. “What you got was a sunny, beautiful, idyllic place.”







The student said Shamima Begum and Amira Abase would wear matching pins on the side of their jackets. It was a black flag with white Arabic writing.

He said the girls turned in a few months and were “obsessed” with trying to become ropes to people.

The students also remained trying to reunite what had happened to another schoolgirl, unrelated to Shamma, who disappeared around Christmas 2014.

It later happened that she had also traveled to join ISIS in Syria.

Once the trio left, a strict regime was installed to prevent other students from leaving and everyone had to register with a police officer in the morning.

They were also banned from talking about their classmates who were missing.

He said If you uttered a word about it, you were in custody.







It felt like you were in an authoritarian regime where you are in control and can not say certain things.

Despite what happened, he said he would hug Shamima if he saw her again.

He said: “If I saw him again the first thing I would do was hug him. I always believe in second chances, people make mistakes. I personally forgive him for trying to get us into it.”

She felt powerless, I’m pretty sure she still feels powerless, there is no support for her.







But the others were not so forgiving. Another student, whose identity was also not disclosed, said: “It was scary because these girls had to run away to join something that gave me and my community a bad name.

“I was really scared that someone would hurt me. I understand she was cleaned up, but she was an 11 year old student and not a small child.”

Shamima, now 21, is currently being held in al-Roj prison camp, she is still campaigning for the chance to return to the UK and insisted she was simply a “dumb child” who made a “mistake “when he fled to join ISIS.







She made the comments in an interview with Andrew Drury for his Danger Zone movie, and is seen looking very different wearing jeans and a Nike cap, as well as make-up and red nail polish.







Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped of her British citizenship for national security reasons shortly after she was found nine months pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

In February, Begum lost an appeal to the Supreme Court to return to the UK after her decision to travel to Syria led to the revocation of British citizenship.

A new documentary, Return: Life After ISIS, will hit the market on Tuesday where it will show the details of her struggle to get pregnant and care for her two children as attacks on ISIS territory fled. .