9,284 new cases of covidium and 6 deaths reported





T there have been 9,284 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths according to the latest government figures released today. It compares to 10,321 cases and 14 deaths yesterday, and 7,490 cases and eight deaths this time last week. The deaths are of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 28 days. Another 280,241 people also had a first dose of the vaccine and 236,363 had a second dose. The increasing numbers of infection rates have been attributed to the delta variant, which scientists say is much more contagious than previous species. READ MORE Meanwhile Englandss Regional Public Health Director for London has warned that we may be at the root of another wave of Covid-19 cases and people should continue to practice preventative measures. Prof. Kevin Fenton told LBC that it was unlikely the capital would double vaccinate anyone over the age of 30 until July 19 when all restrictions would be relaxed. If we were at the root of what might possibly be a third wave, we should do hands, face, space, ventilation, prevention, said Prof Fenton. He continued: Take the first dose as soon as possible because even with the first source, there is a protection you will get. And we (will) continue to practice those preventative measures that vaccinate now will not stop the ups and downs we are seeing in the community this week, but they will start building sustainability for the city as we arrive on July 19th.

