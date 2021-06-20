Union Interior Minister Amit Shah to visit 3 vaccination centers Monday amid 2-day tour of Gujarat





Amit Shah is scheduled to visit a vaccination center at Pandit Deendayal Hall in Ahmedabad (File) Ahmedabad: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat on Monday, where he is scheduled to visit three COVID-19 vaccination centers, including one in Ahmedabad, officials said. His visit to the vaccination centers on Monday aims to encourage people to become part of the Gujarat government inoculation machine starting that day, they said. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in a statement Sunday that it plans to vaccinate a loop man every day as part of this inoculation machine. Mr Shah is scheduled to visit a vaccination center at Pandit Deendayal Hall in Bodakdev locality in Ahmedabad in the morning together with Mayor Kirit Parmar and senior AMC officials, the civilian body said. The union minister will also visit two other vaccination centers – one at a school in Kolvad and another at a health center in Rupal – both in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency he represents, state BJP said in a statement. He will also inaugurate two crossings, another new railway bridge, as well as a new APMC building in Kalol in Gandhinagar, the party said. The Ahmedabad civic body said the community hall in Bodakdev, where Mr Shah will remain present, is “one of 25 such vaccination centers, where local MPs, MLAs and corporations will be present in an effort to ‘ giving impetus to the vaccination campaign “. The Gujarat government will start vaccinating COVID-19 across the country through on-site registration for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group from Monday. Such beneficiaries can enter any center and be vaccinated after registering themselves. They will not require pre-registration online, although beneficiaries booking their previous place through online registration will take advantage, she said. The government said the registration process will begin at all vaccination centers in Gujarat from 3pm on Monday. AMC said it has increased the number of vaccination centers in Ahmedabad to 400, setting up such areas in various health centers, municipal schools and community halls, etc., to cover the daily beneficiaries of a value. Arrangements have been made for on-site registration of beneficiaries from all categories for both the first and second doses of vaccines, the civil body said. On Tuesday morning, Mr Shah will attend a tree planting program on Sindhu Bhavan Street in Bodakdev in Ahmedabad, BJP said.

