‘My heart breaks’: Ontario PM seeks justice after Toronto shooting leaves 3 injured





Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says the perpetrators of a brazen, day-long shooting at a children’s birthday party in Rexdale on Saturday that left four people, including three children, injured must be found and brought to justice. Gunfire erupted in the Tandridge and Byng Avenue crescent area shortly before 8 p.m., and emergency crews arrived at the scene to find four victims, including a one-year-old child, a five-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. , and a 23-year-old, who were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital through the emergency department after the shooting with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Police said Sunday morning that the five-year-old girl is now in stable condition and the one-year-old, who was grazed by a bullet, has been released from the hospital. Police have not released details about the condition of the other two victims, but investigators told CP24 on Saturday that the adult victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The shootings that took place in Rexdale last night are inconceivable and beyond comprehension, Ford said in a tweet published Sunday. The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice, he said, while encouraging those who may have witnessed the incident to contact police. The shooting that took place in Rexdale last night is inconceivable and beyond comprehension. The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice. If anyone has any information, please contact Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers immediately. pic.twitter.com/pE6dAOa67W Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 20, 2021 Fords comments follow similar statements made by Toronto Mayor John Tory earlier in the day. My heart goes out to the victims and the families of the victims and to all the people who were involved because it is a traumatic experience for that neighborhood, which is a wonderful neighborhood with great people, Mayor John Tory said in an interview. with CP24 on Sunday morning. This is irresponsible, savage behavior. There is no other way to say it. Tory also encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators. I really, really hope in this case, so we can bring these people to justice and enforce the full weight of the law, that people who were nearby or there who saw something … they will believe in the police or Crime Barriers so we can track down these people and deal with them, Tory said. Crowded Ron Taverner said Saturday that the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle, but a description of the suspected vehicle has not been released. “At this particular time, we are working on the descriptions of the suspects and can not provide anything concrete at this time,” Taverner said. Police are also still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, but confirmed that at this time, it does not appear that the persons shot were specifically targeted by the suspects. “There is nothing more brazen than children outside at a rally and this kind of violence happening outside in front of them, Duty Inspector. Kelly Skinner said on Saturday. It is absolutely tragic.” A police source speaking to CP24 on Sunday said an order had been received to search a settlement in Tandridge Crescent.







