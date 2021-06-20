After 35 days of searching for the loss of the far-right soldier, the body is found in Belgium





BRUSSELS A 35-day search in Belgium involving helicopters, armored vehicles, 400 soldiers and police officers, as well as reinforcements from Germany and the Netherlands, culminated Sunday with the discovery of a body believed to be that of a missing soldier. on the far right. The body was found in a forest where the soldier, Jrgen Conings, 46, disappeared more than a month ago after threatening the government and the virologists responsible for the country’s response to the coronavirus, the federal prosecutor said. At the time, the soldier was armed with four rocket launchers, an automatic and a semi-automatic pistol he had received from an army depot. The prosecutor said an initial investigation showed the body belonged to Mr Conings, a shooting instructor who in February was classified as a high-level threat to national security and that it was a possible suicide with a firearm. In a letter to his girlfriend about the time he disappeared on May 17, Mr. Conings wrote that he would not surrender without a fight.

The so-called political elite and now virologists decide how you and I should live, he wrote. Virologists and the government have taken everything from us, he added. I do not care if I die or not. The disappearance of the soldiers came at a time of frustration in Belgium over pandemic restrictions and economic damage from them. The country has had a relatively large number of deaths from Covid-19 per capita and has established one of the longest blockages in Europe. The far-right camp in Belgium has used the pandemic to ignite public anger at the government. Reports from state security agencies warned that last spring the emergence of various right-wing extremist individuals and groups spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19. Jrgen Conings Credit … Belgian Federal Police Mr Conings’ links to far-right extremists were under investigation by the federal prosecutor. Before the soldier disappeared, he went to the home of Marc Van Ranst, a senior virologist active in the Belgian Covid-19 response, and waited outside for him to return home from work. By Dr. Van Ranst had taken his first afternoon in 16 months and was already home.

It was not the first time Mr Conings had threatened Dr. Van Ranst, a well-known figure who was the government commissioner for the 2009 SARS epidemic. Van Ranst had also drawn the wrath of the far right to speak out against racism and xenophobia. After the disappearance of the soldiers, the Belgian authorities placed Dr. Van Ranst and his family in a safe place. When the body was unveiled on Sunday, Dr. Van Ranst, who was celebrating his 56th hidden birthday, told local news media that he hoped to return to normal life soon. Although he said he had little sympathy for Mr Conings, he expressed his condolences to the soldiers’ family. Mr Conings joined the military at 18. But after making racist comments and threats, he lost his security clearance last year and was demoted, Belgian authorities said. Although security services listed the soldier as a potentially dangerous extremist, the Belgian defense minister said in a parliamentary session that Mr Conings had an entry card to an ammunition depot after he was demoted.

Belgium is linguistically and politically divided between the rich Dutch-speaking region of the Flanders in the north and the poorer French-speaking Wallonia in the south. Everyone has their own government and political landscape, and centrist politicians face pressure from the far left and the far right.

The challenge is particularly evident in Flanders, which is home to Mr. Conings and Dr. Van Ranst, as well as two right-wing parties. One of them, Vlaams Belang, an ultranationalist, anti-immigration, Flemish party, has gained considerable support in the last years. Following Mr Conings’ disappearance, 45,000 people joined a Facebook group called All Unite After Jrgen, before Facebook blocked him. In Telegram, the coded messaging app, about 3,300 users have exchanged messages of solidarity in a group called Like a Man Behind Jrgen! But when the Facebook group called for demonstrations in support of Mr Conings near his hometown a week later, only about 350 people showed up.

