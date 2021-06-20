Stuck tourists, children 0-6, to be allowed in Israel from 1 July





Vaccinated foreign nationals will be able to enter Israel starting July 1, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Sunday, confirming the timeline for reopening the country’s skies set by the previous government. In addition to those inoculated, children up to the age of six whose parents meet the requirement will also be allowed. No prior authorization will be required, but further details are currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Health, Shaked said. These details include the list of countries from where people will be allowed to enter Israel and which vaccines will be accepted. Unvaccinated individuals entering the country will have to enter quarantine, as required by returning Israelis who are not inoculated or cured. A health official said last week that individuals inoculated from low-risk countries would be able to enter Israel without the need to undergo a serological test to test for the presence of antibodies in their blood. He added that all vaccines developed in the western world will be accepted. Shaked also said that Israelis will be able to continue traveling wherever they want, except in countries with the highest risk of disease, for which an authorization from the special government will be required by the committee. At present, the list includes Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa. Foreign nationals from these countries will also not be authorized to travel to Israel except in very limited circumstances, such as the parents of a bride or groom, or foreign workers vaccinated in Israel. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The Interior Ministry announcement came two days after thousands of passengers who landed in Israel on Friday were sent home without undergoing a PCR test, as the number of passengers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport is increasing significantly. About 19,000 passengers arrived at the airport on Friday, not counting the flight crew members, according to a spokesman for the Airport Authority. All persons entering Israel from abroad are required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, in addition to presenting the results of another prior to boarding the flight. For this purpose, a testing complex has been operating at the airport since March. The structure was previously operated by the Omega company in collaboration with Rambam Medical Center. A new company, Femi, took over on June 15, while Omega continues to operate the airport testing complex for those who need or want to be tested before leaving the country. The number of arrivals on Friday overloaded the system, so to allow people to make it home before Shabbat, the Ministry of Health decided to allow passengers who did not come from places considered high risk to leave the airport without was tested. A spokesman for Femi said they are operating around 70 test stations and that they hoped similar problems would not happen again. According to Kan, 2,880 people left the airport on Friday without undergoing the test. Since the beginning of June, 170 people entering the country have been tested positive for the virus, out of 352 new cases identified in Isra el. “After spending last year in confinement and isolation, we are now entering the summer holidays with great excitement,” Shaked said. “Many families will be flying abroad, and on their return will have to be responsible and follow instructions.”







