Britain faces learning to live with the tragic consequences of the Covids

Never before in the 18-month history of Covid-19 have scientists been less confident in predicting the course of the pandemic. Future impact projections vary enormously, depending on the infectivity of different viral variants, the effectiveness of vaccines in their content, the change in human behavior, and several other factors.

Many more people will inevitably die from Covid, although the number of deaths in the UK in the next 12 months could be several thousand, tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands. But scientists agree that the decision to postpone England’s final step by four weeks from Monday will significantly reduce mortality.

Despite this uncertain prediction, ministers have recently argued that Britain and the world will have to learn to live with what Cabinet’s Office Minister Michael Gove called the “tragic consequences” of Covid if society is to avoid future blockages. . But there has been little discussion on the level of mortality that may be widely accepted by the public.

How many coffin deaths should we be prepared for?

Britain’s leading disease modeling groups, whose advice informs government policy, all point to what Anne Cori of Imperial College London calls “great uncertainty” about their predictions.

At a conference on June 15, Cori presented estimates of Covid’s total deaths from now until June 2022, which varied tenfold from about 20,000 to 200,000. Key unknowns include the effectiveness of vaccines against Delta and other new variants, the persistence of immunity given by coronavirus infection and vaccination, how transmissible the virus will become, and the degree to which people take precautions such as masking and social distancing. upon completion of legal restrictions.

“I think we are in that very difficult place, where it is too early to call for victory,” said Sir Mark Walport, Sir Patrick Vallance’s predecessor as the government’s chief scientific adviser. “Everything is less categorical than previous waves.”

What mortality rate can people accept?

Sir David Spiegelhalter, president of the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication at Cambridge University, rejects the idea of ​​a “single acceptable / unacceptable threshold” for deaths as the pandemic recedes. “There is a gray area of ​​risk that we need to negotiate,” he said.

The Health and Safety executive framework provides a precedent for how the government can determine an acceptable level of Covid deaths in the long run, according to Spiegelhalter.

The HSE defines an unacceptable level of risk to members of the public as an activity which causes one in 10,000 people to die each year, while an acceptable risk amounts to one death per million (estimated as a micromort). In the midst of it stands a “wide tolerable region” which Spiegelhalter believes the post-pandemic world will inhabit.

A growing number of Conservative MPs believe the pandemic has reached an acceptable level and blocking restrictions should be eased.

Mark Harper, the former chief of the whip who leads the Covid Recovery Group of skeptical MPs, said “we need to have an open society and the right ability for individuals to balance risks, we can not keep society captive”.

“Of course, nothing is completely certain, but there is an area where we try to do our best to reduce the risks to an acceptable level,” Spiegelhalter added. “This is a very powerful and successful way to manage risk and it is essentially an official precedent for how we can manage Covid.” For the entire UK population, the HSE tolerable area would range from around 60 to 6,000 deaths per year.

But Stephen Reicher, a professor of social psychology at St Andrews University, points out that public acceptance of risk depends critically on circumstances. “Some deaths caused by political mistakes or disability are far more brutal than a large number that cannot be avoided,” he said.

Is Covid really comparable to the flu?

Although both Covid and influenza are viral respiratory diseases, there are many clinical differences between them. Covid is more infectious than seasonal flu, more deadly and causes a wider range of symptoms.

An increase in deaths in Covid will have to be avoided if compared to the flu, which kills around 11,000 people every winter in the UK. During the 2017/18 winter flu season, 22,000 people died from the virus, pushing death rates in the UK to ‘excessive mortality’, but even that figure is only about a quarter of Covid’s total deaths over the past year.

The flu almost disappeared during the 2020/21 season, a random effect of social distance during the pandemic.

Walport said the flu provided “a clear prototype” for an acceptable level of death, although such a dilemma “is not appropriate for any kind of scientific answer”.

“This is really democracy in action,” he said, referring to the limits of advice scientists can give the government. “There comes a point at which science must overlap with social judgment of what is and is not acceptable.”

Do we have a moral responsibility to prevent Covid’s death?

Michael Parker, a professor of bioethics at Oxford University, thinks so. “Talking about the number of deaths that is acceptable is not something a politician can discuss, but it is something to think about,” he said. “It has become clear over the past year that these moral questions are at the heart of policy-making – it is not just about pandemics, it is about the way we live.”

Mehrunisha Suleman, a bioethicist at the Health Foundation, said strong public support for the blockade measures suggests people will “get persuaded” to accept more deaths in the long run.

“In the balance of how many deaths we accept versus the freedoms we are willing to give up, people have consistently chosen to reduce deaths,” she said. “I’m not sure this will change, nor should it happen, as I worry that our rush to return to normalcy could step on those most affected by the pandemic.”

Across Whitehall, ministers are concerned about discussing the issue of an acceptable death rate. A senior official said: “It was held very tightly, there are few official minutes held because it is one of the most difficult conversations we have ever had. There are a number, but obviously no one wants to discuss it. ”