African ‘diamond rush’ reveals only quartz crystals, officials say







PHOTO PHOTO: Fortune tellers are seen flocking to the village as photos and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believed to be diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa , June 14, 2021. REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko / File Photo reuter_tickers

This content was published on June 20, 2021 – 16:46

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Unidentified stones luring thousands of fortune-tellers to a rural South African village to mine land by election and shovels were not diamonds as hoped, officials said Sunday, but relatively low-value quartz stones. if any, People from all over South Africa traveled to KwaHlathi in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province where villagers had been digging since June 12 after a shepherd discovered the first stone in an open field and took the floor. Provincial executive council member for economic development and tourism Ravi Pillay told a media release Sunday that he had counted about 3,000 there during a site visit, where samples were taken to identify the stones. “The tests carried out eventually revealed that the stones found in the area are not diamonds as some had hoped,” he said, adding that they were actually quartz crystals. “The value, if any, of quartz crystals is yet to be determined, but it should be mentioned that the value of quartz crystals is very low compared to that of diamonds.” The event highlighted the socio-economic challenges faced by local people, he continued. Like many areas in South Africa, high levels of unemployment and poverty have left communities living hand in hand. People in the area had also raised concerns specifically about roads and water during the visit, which officials at the conference said they would address. Meanwhile, the number of people mining the land had been reduced to less than 500, Pillay continued, although considerable damage had already been done with an area of ​​about 50 acres covered with holes up to a meter, posing a risk to livestock. He said those who continue to mine in the area, a situation that also threatens the spread of COVID-19, will be encouraged to leave, although law enforcement could be considered if necessary. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

