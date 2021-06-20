RSS Branch urges WTO to ease provisions for patent-free access to vaccines | Latest India News





Swadesh Jagran Manch (SJM), an RSS subsidiary, has asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to ease the provisions of its Intellectual Property Rights Agreement (TRIPS) on patent-free access to the production of vaccines and medicines. 19. SJM national co-chairman Ashwani Mahajan on Sunday said there is a need to increase vaccine production to protect people against new Covid-19 infections. To protect people from Coronavirus, the world needs about 14 billion doses of vaccines, while in the last 6 months, only 200 crore doses of vaccines can be produced by all eight pharmaceutical companies, Mahajan said. To fill the manufacturing gap, SJM has suggested that global pharmaceutical companies should voluntarily transfer technology, raw material resources and trade secrets to other pharmaceutical companies to facilitate the production of patent-free vaccines and drugs. He has also called on governments to use their sovereign rights to license more pharmaceutical firms to make vaccines. India, which has recorded 386,713 deaths Covid-19 so far has administered more than 27 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine since it started vaccination on January 16, according to data from the Union health ministry. In October 2020, India and South Africa at the WTO had jointly proposed the renunciation of intellectual property for medicinal products for vaccines. Mahajan warned that unless restrictions on vaccine production are lifted, the immunization program will be hampered. At the current rate, it may take another 2-3 years for the world’s qualified population to be vaccinated. It is imperative that all people across the globe be vaccinated at a much faster rate because no one will be safe until everyone is safe, Mahajan said. SJM has been pushing for easing patent laws, even if for a limited period, to increase production of vaccines and medicines. An online signature campaign for Universal Access to Vaccines and Medicines started by SJM, which has so far received the support of 14 curvy people from India and abroad will be presented to the WTO, governments of different countries and companies that produce vaccines.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos