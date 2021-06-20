The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday called on WHO countries in the Southeast Asia region to step up and rigorously implement public health and social measures, along with efforts to speed up covid-19 vaccination, for prevent another increase, as more countries confirmed the prevalence of highly transmissible variants of concerns.

We must continually step up our efforts to test, track, and isolate. Social interventions such as physical distancing, hand hygiene and proper wearing of masks must be strictly implemented. “These measures should be in full force and for longer periods in areas that report more transmissible variants of concerns,” he said.

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South East Asia.

Public and societal health measures are a wide range of non-pharmaceutical, individual and social interventions, and are cost-effective measures to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and save lives.

In addition to personal protective measures, they include cleaning, disinfection, ventilation, supervision. Contact tracking, isolation and quarantine. Physical measures of distancing such as limiting the size of gatherings, keeping distance in public or work places, restrictions on movement in the family; and international travel-related measures.

“These measures are critical for preventing infections, reducing transmission and saving lives,” said the Regional Director.

Even as countries increase vaccination against covid-19, they need to implement public health and social measures in an adapted and agile manner, she said.

A risk-based approach to public health and social measures is needed. These measures should be implemented by the lowest administrative level and constantly regulated by the intensity of transmission and the capacity of health systems.

The capacity of health systems includes both clinical care for Covid-19 and non-covid-19, as well as public health services such as case detection, diagnostic testing, contact tracking. Risk assessment should measure both the actual ability to deliver services and the performance of those services, said Dr Khetrapal Singh.

“Where the most transmissible Disturbance Variants are prevalent, these measures should be implemented more rigorously and for longer periods,” said the Regional Director.

Earlier this week the Maldives and Burma confirmed the broadcast of the Disturbance Variants. Earlier, Disturbance variants were confirmed in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste.

Variants of concern, along with the opening up of economies and societies, contributed to the recent increase in cases globally.

Countries around the world are currently at different stages in the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic and face different epidemiological situations. Although the Region is now seeing an overall decline in cases, mainly due to the decrease in reported cases in India, in some other countries the cases are still increasing.

We must not forget that the pandemic is still around. We must guard against complacency, at every level. “We must continue to implement combinations of public health and social measures until globally there is high coverage of Covid-19 vaccines among health workers and high-risk and vulnerable groups,” said the Regional Director.

India reported 58,419 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours with 1574 deaths. India has so far administered a cumulative about 29 krove dose of covidine vaccine.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!



threads