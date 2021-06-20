Sri Lanka to investigate army attack and humiliation of Muslims





A widely circulated image on social media showing a string of men kneeling in front of soldiers for allegedly violating the current blockade of Sri Lanka has prompted the Army to investigate the incident. Issuing a statement to the media on Sunday, the Army said it immediately removed personnel from their duties, following an alleged misconduct by some army personnel in Eravur, a Muslim-majority town in the eastern Batticaloa district. The initial investigation has begun, the military said, promising tougher action. The Sri Lankan military, along with health professionals, is leading the country’s pandemic response, though critics of the government have criticized military involvement in addressing a public health crisis. Army Commander General Shavendra Silva heads the National Operations Center for COVID-19 Explosion Prevention. The incident on Saturday which came to light after the photo of the kneeling men went viral on the internet has raised fears in Eravur, locals said. This also comes at a time when there is growing domestic and international concern, including the UN concern about targeted attacks on Sri Lankan Muslims, who make up about 10% of the population of nearly 22 million countries. From blue Forty-four-year-old daily wage earner Mohammed Ismail Marzook from Eravur was already crossing a harsh plot of land, with his income shrinking during the pandemic, the third wave of which the country is experiencing. The last thing he expected was to be beaten and humiliated. I just went by bike to buy my diabetes medication at our local pharmacy, and some rice nearby. I even showed the empty box of my pills, but the soldiers forced me to kneel right there along with some others, with my hands raised, he told Hindu. I explained to them in Sinhala that I am a patient and that I left only to buy medicine, which is permissible. But they would not listen and beat me, as if they were cattle, he said. Batticaloa MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, who posted a tweet posting a photo of a vehicle piled up on a road in Colombo during the current traffic jam, and the photo from Eravur, said the incident showed again that it is a two-law site for this government. Responding to the armies’ statement that they would investigate the incident, the lawmaker told Hindu that the military was forced to admit the incident and investigate it, as the image had gone viral on social media. If they can investigate the matter now, why can’t they do the same about the long-awaited concerns of Tamils ​​about alleged crimes against humanity by the military at the end of the war? Do they mean that not even an army member could have made a mistake? he asked.

