Pakistan NSA rules out meeting with Indian counterpart within SCO meeting limits | World News





Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has ruled out the possibility of a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the sidelines of a meeting of senior Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) state security officials this week in Tajikistan. Doval and Yusuf are set to attend a personal meeting of the security council secretaries of the eight SCO member states in Dushanbe on June 22-23, prompting speculation about a meeting between the two officials against the backdrop of channel contacts between India and Pakistan. There is absolutely no possibility of any bilateral meeting with the Indian counterpart in the SCO, Yusuf was quoted as saying by Pakistans Dawn newspaper. At the last NSA virtual meeting of SCO member countries in September 2020, Doval left after Yusuf designed a map that inaccurately outlined the two countries’ borders and included several Indian regions within Pakistan. At the time, Yusuf was the Pakistani prime minister’s special adviser on national security. He was officially named NSA earlier this year. Yusuf said he would meet his counterparts from Russia, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in Dushanbe. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been in the same country at the same time twice in recent months, including the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan in Dushanbe on March, but did not hold a bilateral meeting. In April, Jaishankar and Qureshi had visited the UAE at the same time. Following a series of backward channel contact between Indian and Pakistani security officials, the two countries engaged again in the 2003 ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in February. The ceasefire has been largely sustained, helping to ease bilateral tensions, although recent reports have suggested that back channel contacts have stalled. The SCO meeting in Dushanbe will end a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modis scheduled a meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24, the first such meeting since the government lifted the regions’ special status in August 2019. Pakistan has also issued some strong statements in recent weeks regarding what it claims are that Indian governments plan to make more changes in Jammu and Kashmir. India has refuted these statements, noting that Kashmir is an integral part of the country and that Pakistan’s comments represent interference in internal affairs. There was no official word on the possibility of a meeting between the Indian and Chinese NSAs in Dushanbe. The military stalemate between the two countries on the Current Line of Control has continued for more than a year, despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. The NCO meeting of SCO states is expected to focus on the rapidly developing security situation in Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal of US forces and co-operation under the Regional Anti-Terror Structure (RATS). In addition to India, Pakistan and China, the SCO includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

