Libyan guards are accused of sexually assaulting minors

CAIRO (AP) When Libyan security forces rescued her earlier this year, the young Somali thought it would be the end of her suffering. For more than two years, she was imprisoned and sexually abused by human traffickers known for extorting, torturing and assaulting migrants like the one they were trying to get to Europe.

Instead, the 17-year-old said sexual assaults against her have continued, only now by guards at the government-run center in the Libyan capital Tripoli where they are being held.

She and four other Somali teenagers who are committing similar abuses are begging to be released from the Shara al-Zawiya detention center. It is one of a network of centers run by the Libyan Department for Combating Illegal Immigration, or DCIM, which is supported by the European Union in its campaign to build Libya in a defense against predominantly African migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

While it is not the first time I have suffered sexual assault, it is more painful as it was from people who had to protect us, the 17-year-old told The Associated Press with a smuggled cell phone.

You have to offer something in return to go to the toilet, call family or avoid beatings, she said. Like we are being held by traffickers. The Associated Press does not identify victims of sexual assault and the young woman also asked not to be mentioned, fearing retaliation.

Smugglers and traffickers in Libya, many of them members of the militia, have long been known for brutalizing migrants. But rights groups and UN agencies say abuse also occurs in official DCIM-run settings.

Sexual violence and exploitation are rampant in several detention centers (for migrants) across the country, said Tariq Lamloum, a Libyan activist who works with the Belaady Organization for Human Rights.

The UN refugee agency has documented hundreds of cases of raped women while in DCIM prisons or traffickers’ prisons, with some even being impregnated with guards and giving birth during detention, said Vincent Cochetel, special envoy of the Central Mediterranean agencies. .

The group of teenagers are the only migrants held in Shara al-Zawiya, a facility where migrants usually stay only for short periods of processing. Human rights organizations say they have been trying to secure their release for weeks.

After rescuing them from traffickers in February, the 17-year-old was brought along with eight other young migrants to Shara al-Zawiya. Four of the others were later released under unclear circumstances.

One night in April, around midnight, she asked a guard to let her go to the bathroom. When it was over, the guard attacked her and grabbed her breasts forcefully, she recalled.

I was stoned and did not know what to do, she told the AP. The guard touched the rest of her body, including her private parts, then opened her pants and tried to strip her clothes in an attempt to rape her, she said. He continued his attack as she cried, tried and begged him to get off of her.

He only stopped when he finished my clothes, she said. I was lucky he did it quickly.

The guard then ordered him to clean her clothes that were covered in his semen, she recalled, tearing herself to tears.

Terrified, she returned to her cell and told one of the other girls what had happened. She soon learned that she was not the only victim. All the girls, aged 16 to 18, had experienced similar or worse abuse by the guards, she said.

A 16-year-old girl in the same cell told the AP that she started being sexually harassed a few days after arriving at the center. When she begged a guard to call her family, he handed her a phone and left her outside the cell to call her mother. As soon as she hung up the phone, he stood behind her and grabbed her chest, she said.

She removed her hands and began to cry. The guard stopped only after realizing the other employees were at the center, she said.

Every day they do this, she said. If you resist, you will be beaten or deprived of everything.

The Libyan government has not responded to requests for comment from the AP.

At least two of the girls attempted suicide in late May after alleged beatings and attempted rapes, according to local rights group Libyan Crime Watch and UN agencies.

One of them, a 15-year-old, was taken to hospital on May 28 and treated by the international aid group Médecins Sans Frontières only to return to the detention center.

Maya Abu Ata, a spokeswoman for MSF Libya, confirmed that group staff treated the two at her clinic. MSF is the abbreviation for the group’s French name, Medecins Sans Frontieres.

MSF teams advocated for their release from custody and lobbied for various defense actors and interlocutors, however, these efforts were unsuccessful, she said.

UNHCR said it was working with Libyan authorities to release five young women still being held in Shara al-Zawiya and their subsequent evacuation from Libya.

The case of teenagers in Shara al-Zawiya also renews questions about the EU’s role in the cycle of violence blocking migrants and asylum seekers in Libya. The EU trains, equips and supports the Libyan Coast Guard to apprehend people trying to cross the Central Mediterranean in Europe. At least 677 people are known to have either died or gone missing taking this route by unworthy boats so far this year.

Nearly 13,000 men, women and children have been intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard and returned to the Libyan coast from the beginning of the year to June 12, a record number. They are then placed in DCIM-run centers.

In some of the 29 DCIM-run centers around the country, rights groups have documented a lack of basic hygiene, health care, food and water, and beatings and torture. DCIM receives support, supplies and training, including human rights issues, through the € 4.9 billion EU Trust Fund for Africa.

Libya has been applauded by the West for a ceasefire reached last year and the appointment of an interim government earlier this year, prompting visits by European leaders and the reopening of several embassies. Despite seemingly growing political stability, activists and human rights organizations say their access to migrants in detention centers is becoming more limited.

Weapons are silent, a ceasefire is in place… but human rights violations continue unabated, said Suki Nagra, a representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Libya, who is follows abuse reports in Shara al-Zawiya.

Even when cases are documented and suspected perpetrators arrested, they are often acquitted for lack of witnesses willing to testify for fear of retaliation. For example, Abdel-Rahman Milad, who was under UN sanctions and arrested last year on charges of human trafficking and fuel smuggling, walked free in April without trial.

___

Brito reported from Barcelona, ​​Spain.

___

Follow AP global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.