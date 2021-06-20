Remarks of the OBL prime ministers played by the media: Qureshi





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement last year regarding the assassinated al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was quoted out of context. “Out of context”… he was quoted out of context. And, a special section of the media played it, “Qureshi said when Afghanistan Tolo News anchor said Prime Minister Imran had called Osama bin Laden a ‘martyr’. The interviewer then asked Qureshi if he considered bin Laden a martyr. “I will let it pass,” the foreign minister replied after a short pause. Journalist: Is Osama Bin Laden a martyr ??

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the great orator, thought hard of it and then allowed it to pass.pic.twitter.com/Opgcq2ypQI – Waseem Abbasi (@ Wabbasi007) June 20, 2021 Last year, the prime minister while addressing the National Assembly session had said that Pakistan had to face humiliation when US forces came to Abbottabad and “killed, martyred” Osama bin Laden. # ABBREVIATION: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls Global Terrorist Osama Bin Laden a martyr within the National Assembly of Pakistan. Khan says the US entered Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. He says Pakistan has faced humiliation for more than 10 years in the fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/qnNqrvBvDA – Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 25, 2020 The apparent slip of Prime Minister Imran’s tongue sparked a controversy with opposition parties who attacked him for using the word martyr for Bin Laden. His political communications aide, Shahbaz Gill, called the criticism an “unwarranted attempt” to create controversy. “Referring to the speech of the Prime Minister in NA today, it is clarified that the Prime Minister twice used the word ‘killed’ for Osama bin Laden. “An unwarranted attempt is being made at home / abroad with a clear intention to make his comments controversially unnecessarily,” Gill wrote in his official Twitter account.







