



MANILA, June 20 (Xinhua): The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,803 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,359. , 015. The death toll rose to 23,621 as 84 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. The Philippines, which has a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. Carlito Galvez, the main implementer of government measures to combat Covid-19, said on Sunday that the government has administered over 8 million doses since Friday. The Philippines has fully inoculated more than 2 million so far since the start of the spread on March 1st. It aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year. The government administered vaccines mainly to first-line health care workers, the elderly, and those with basic medical conditions. Last week, the government began inoculating front-line workers to get the economy back on track. The Philippines began its vaccination a day after China delivered its first batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines on February 28th. “We are happy that public perceptions of Sinovac have also increased significantly,” Galvez said, adding that Sinovac ‘s stable supply allows the government to quickly track the inoculation of essential economic workers. Galvez said the Philippines “is now seeing an increasing trajectory of vaccination turnover across all priority groups”. “This is a very good indication that vaccine reluctance is being addressed and more Filipinos, especially our seniors, are now willing to be inoculated,” Galvez said. The Philippine government has also signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in its largest coronavirus vaccine deal to date. Vaccine deliveries, among several coronavirus photo brands allowed for emergency use in the Southeast Asian country, will begin in late September, Galvez, head of the government procuring vaccines Covid-19, said on Sunday. The Philippines last week launched a program to vaccinate 35 million people working outside their homes as they continue to inoculate priority sectors such as health care workers and senior citizens, hoping to achieve herd immunity this year. – Xinhua







