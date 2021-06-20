Hong Kong journalist says editorial raid ‘sent shivers through industry’

“It has sent shockwaves through the industry,” Elaine Yu, a Hong Kong-based reporter, told CNN’s Brian Stelter, chief media officer, at The Trusted Sources on Sunday. “This raises important new questions about how the media can report on topics that are now considered very sensitive.”

Apple Daily Cheung CEO Kim Hung, COO Chow Tat Kuen and editor-in-chief Ryan Law, along with the deputy editor-in-chief and online editor, were all arrested and charged with collaborating with foreign forces to endanger national security, the company said Thursday. news. This was a provision of the comprehensive legislation introduced last year that stopped the uprising, secession and overthrow against Beijing.

The publication broadcast the early morning raid live on its Facebook page, showing police asking staff to show proof of identity and blocking them from returning to their desks.

The arrests and investigations are the latest step in an escalating crackdown on the provocative tabloid, anti-Beijing, which has become the poster child in Hong Kong for media freedom in what many analysts argue is an increasingly hostile landscape for the industry.